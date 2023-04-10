The Central Bank of Nigeria email system is unable to receive any more emails due to a full mailbox.

The overload is caused by a flood of failed transactions and bank customer complaints

Many customers have been unsuccessful in resolving their issues with their respective banks and have turned to the CBN for help

The Consumer Protection Department (CPD) email (cpd@cbn.gov.ng) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has become overwhelmed with a large volume of complaints, causing a full mailbox.

Although it is expected to be resolved the email overload indicates the growing challenges faced by bank customers carrying out transactions through electronic channels.

The complaints range from failed ATM transactions to unauthorized debits and undelivered funds.

CBN mailbox reaches full capacity

Source: Facebook

CBN rules on making complaints

Bank customers have been consistently advised by the CBN that if financial institutions under its regulation are unable to resolve complaints, they may escalate their grievances through the CBN's Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

CBN instruction is that customers can make complaints:

72 hours for Card related and Funds Transfer complaints;

14 days for Account Management complaints; and

30 days for Excess Charges complaints.

Legit.ng had earlier provided a guideline on how bank customers can complain to CBN un unresolved issues.

Nigerian banks with the highest number of customers complaints

In another report, it was revealed that ten Nigerian banks received a total of 5.7 million customer complaints.

The surveyed banks include First City Monument Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Unity Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Wema Bank, Union Bank, United Bank for Africa, Sterling Bank, and Fidelity Bank.

Banks and number of customers complaints as at 2021

UBA: 464,391

Access: 2,120,002

FCMB: 298,437

Fidelity: 907,715

GT: 673,772

Sterling: 204,342

Union: 499,774

Unity: 77,467

Wema: 216,772

Zenith: 307,537

