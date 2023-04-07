Mallam Mele Kyari the NNPC Limited boss has told Shell and other oil companies no plans to abandon Nigeria's oil resources

There has been a major global push for oil companies to shift focus to cleaner energy

Kyari believes despite the clean energy push, the world will continue to have a need for oil

Nigeria will continue to explore its oil resources, even if international oil companies decide to take a walk amid pressure to shift to clean energy.

This is the message from Mallam Mele Kyari the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

NNPC and the future of Nigerian Oil

In recent months, there have been reports that top international companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil who are operating huge oil assets were planning to exist in Nigeria.

Also, Shell Plc plans to keep investing in its renewables and energy solutions business steady this year after it hit an all-time high in 2022

There is additional pressure from Europe and America on Nigeria and other oil-producing countries, to jettison their resources in pursuit of cleaner fuels.

Reacting at a recent lecture in Abuja, Kyari explained that despite the pretense, the world is not going to abandon fossil fuels anytime soon.

Kyari stated that it is not feasible to replace all the vehicles and tricycles in Nigeria with electric vehicles within the period between now and 2035, and therefore, crude oil will remain relevant.

ThisDay reports that Kyari noted further that the NNPC has made massive investments to make sure its focus is on gas exploration works insisting that:

“But no one is going to help, so for us, we need to resort to self-help.”

“We need the cash flow and the cash flow is what we need to make sure tomorrow we become self-reliant. Therefore, we are leveraging the position of the oil industry."

The GCEO explained that Nigeria as a resource-rich country with opportunities to sustainability creates prosperity.

He added:

"With NNPC Limited as a fully commercial enterprise, Nigeria, he said, was well positioned to lead the African continent in a just and gradual energy transition."

Nigeria sold N21tn worth of crude oil in 2022

Meanwhile, in another report, it has been revealed that Nigeria sold N21.09 trillion worth of crude oil in 2022.

The sales recorded a 46.41% increase compared to N14.41 trillion in 2021.

NBS captured the sales in its fourth quarter foreign trade report obtained by Legit.ng from its website.

