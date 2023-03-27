The CBN has once again provided an explanation on the eNaira project amidst the ongoing cash scarcity and the push to boost supply

The eNaira was launched in October 2021 and was seen as a game changer in Nigeria's shift to a cashless economy

Given the recent massive failure of the naira redesign project, many Nigerians continue to question the essence of eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarified that the e-Naira was launched to decrease the use of physical cash in transactions and encourage the adoption of digital payments.

Samuel Giwa, CBN Acting Manager, Akure Branch, gave this explanation when he visited the palace of the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Adedelusi.

Punch reports, Giwa visit was to drum up support for the usage of the e-Naira platform as a means for business transactions in Ondo.

The eNaira was unveiled at State House by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, 25 October 2021 Credit: @cbn

Benefits of eNaira

Addressing the crowd Giwa explained that the e-Naira would improve how Nigerians carry out transactions, increase financial inclusion, reduce corruption and money laundering, and enhance the efficiency of the financial system.

He emphasized that the e-Naira was not only a currency but also a significant step towards creating a more robust and secure financial ecosystem, designed to make transactions easier, more efficient, and more secure.

His words:

“The e-Naira has indeed become a critical part of the Nigerian financial ecosystem, and an alternate channel.

“It will not only support the Ondo State economy, but Nigeria as a whole; a symbol of progress and innovation and will pave the way for a more secure and efficient financial system.”

The CBN branch head also stressed that the eNaira will provide succor to the ongoing cash scarcity, therefore urging the people of Akure and Ondo State general to download the e naira.

He added:

"Speed Wallet for easy payment for goods and services, as well as have convenient access to banking services.”

Giwa also encouraged Nigerians to promote using the eNaira and encourage others to explore its possibilities as a new digital currency, Vanguard reports.

In response, the Akure monarch praised the CBN for introducing alternative means of economic transactions.

