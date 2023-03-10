Commercial banks in Nigeria have introduced cardless ATM cash withdrawals to enable customers to access cash without their bank cards

To access cardless ATM cash withdrawals, customers must generate a code on their mobile phones or through their bank's mobile app

The latest technology innovation which emboldens convenience comes amid the ongoing Naira scarcity

As Nigerians grapple with naira scarcity, commercial banks have released codes for cardless ATM cash withdrawals.

The feature allows bank account holders to make withdrawals at ATMs with the aid of their registered phone numbers alone.

The banks that have released these features include Fidelity, United Bank of Africa, Access Bank, First City Monument Bank, First Bank, and Guaranty Trust Holding.

Others are Union Bank, Zenith Bank, Ecobank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sterling Bank, Unity Bank, and Wema Bank.

Benefits of Cardless ATM Withdrawal

This simplified banking method enables customers to access cash without a debit or credit card.

The Cashout PIN, valid for 24 hours, offers protection against hackers, ensuring a safe and secure transaction.

It also helps customers avoid the hassle of immediately replacing a lost ATM card and the risk of scammers and hackers stealing their bank details.

Banks speak on the cardless ATM withdrawal

Ifeoma Onibuje, Divisional Head, eBanking, Fidelity Bank Plc, said:

“We know how frustrating it can be when you get to the ATM only to discover that you forgot your debit card at home.

“To address this and in support of the cashless policy, we recently introduced cardless withdrawals via our ATMs. The service is currently available at all Fidelity Bank ATMs across the country and we are recording favourable feedback from customers who have used the service.”

Banks shortcodes to make a cardless ATM withdrawal

First bank- *894*0#

Fidelity bank- *770*8*Amount#

UBA- *919*30*Amount#

Access Bank- *903#

GTB- *737*50*Amount*50#

FCMB- *329#

Union Bank- *826*7#

Zenith- *966*60#

Ecobank- *326#

Keystone- *7111#

Polaris- *833#

Stanbic IBTC- *909#

Sterling Bank- *822#

Unity Bank - *7799*8*amount#

Wema- *945#

Steps to carry out cardless withdrawal

Dial the banks code on your mobile phone or use bank's mobile app

Enter the amount you want to withdraw and create a one-time withdrawal PIN

You will receive a code via SMS that you will use to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Go to any ATM with a cardless withdrawal feature, select "Cardless Withdrawal," and follow the on-screen prompts.

Enter the code you received via SMS, your one-time withdrawal PIN and the amount you requested.

Collect your cash and receipt.

