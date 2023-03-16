The Nigerian government has clarified the roles of telecommunications companies, including MTN and Glo, in failed bank transactions

The Nigerian government has issued a statement clarifying the roles of telecommunications companies, including MTN and Glo, in failed bank transactions.

This comes after recent reports suggested that telcos were responsible for the failure of certain bank transactions.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman, of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, during an event to commemorate the ‘2023 World Consumer Rights Day’ in Abuja noted that telcos only provide the necessary infrastructure for the transactions to take place.

He emphasized that telecommunications companies are not responsible for failed bank transactions.

The punch reports Danbatta also stressed that the country’s telecommunication networks can absorb the surge in the demand for cashless transactions recorded since late 2022.

His words:

"By the time cashless banking fully took off in late 2022, the connectivity platforms on which electronic transactions ride have become robust to the extent of being able to absorb the surge in demand for cashless transactions.”

Danbatta, who spoke on the theme ‘Empowering Consumers through Clean Energy Transition further stated that the commission has continued to implement policies that ensured improved access to broadband connectivity.

Other activities of NCC

He also said that the commission Computer Security Incident Response Team has constantly alerted consumers to cyber threats that could have led to the compromise of their financial profile through the execution of malicious codes by threat actors.

On 5G deployment, Danbatta explained that the launch of 5G in the country will increase the deployment of telecom infrastructure which will trigger a high demand for data services which will result in increased energy consumption for the network infrastructure.

