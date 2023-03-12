Nigerian Breweries, the country's largest beer manufacturer, has announced its worst sales in 15 years.

The decline in sales is due to a drop in beer consumption caused by cash scarcity in Nigeria

The cash scarcity has severely impacted the purchasing power of Nigerians across the country

The drop in consumption occurs as the Central Bank of Nigeria drained about 2.1 trillion old naira notes off circulation.

NB products include 33 Export lager beer, Williams dark ale, Turbo Kings dark ale, More lager beer, malt drinks, Maltina Pineapple, Maltina Vanilla, Amstel Malta Ultra, Star Radler Red Fruits, and Desperados,

Nigerian Breweries speaks on low sales

Speaking on the low sales, Hans Essaadi the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries explained that Nigerians have spent hours — often in vain — waiting in ATM queues to withdraw banknotes.

He added:

"Nigerian Breweries Plc like many other businesses, depends on cash for about 80% of its retail sales."

"Sales have been hit this quarter, not because people don’t have the appetite to consume, but because there’s no money. For the average man on the street, it’s a disaster.”

Solution to boost sales

To ease the impact on sales, BusinessDay reports that Nigerian Breweries plans to help some of its registered outlets to procure so-called point of sale devices to encourage electronic payments by customers.

Essaadi said:

"We believe that with the demographics of this country, being the biggest economy in Africa, business will come back when the cash situation normalizes."

More companies affected by naira scarcity

Nigerian Breweries is not the only company feeling the effect of the naira scarcity.

The Economic Times reported that Bajaj Auto, India’s biggest two-wheeler maker by market value have been force to cut production in its export-oriented plants by 25 percent.

This is because demand for motorcycles slumps in Nigeria, its top export market.

