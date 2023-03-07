First Bank of Nigeria has announced the appointment of new Group Executive Directors for its South and North operations

The appointments follow the departure of former Group Executive Director Gbenga Shobo, who has officially left the bank

The two new directors will bring a combined 50 years wealth of experience in the banking industry

FirstBank of Nigeria has announced changes to its top management positions, including outgoing and new appointments.

Gbenga Shobo, the Deputy Managing Director, is leaving his position in compliance with new the Central Bank of Nigeria new rules.

Shobo's time with First Bank ended on February 27, 2023, a corporate document obtained from Nigerian Exchange showed.

He first joined First Bank’s board in 2012, and in previous years held function in several roles including Executive Director overseeing the Retail Business in the South Directorate.

New appointments for First Bank

First Bank of Nigeria in the corporate release also announced the appointment of new executive.

Oluseyi Popoola Oyefeso will get the role as Executive Director, Retail Banking Directorate, South of the bank

He formally held the position of Group Executive, of Retail Banking South Division and before then, Group Executive, of Commercial and Retail Banking Lagos and West Division.

First Bank describes Oyefeso as a multi-skilled professional with robust banking experience, proven problem-solving abilities, and strong leadership skills.

The statement reads:

"He is a competent leader and team player who has demonstrated the ability to develop positive business relationships, as evidenced by a remarkable track record of business growth."

Another appointment

Also. DailyNigerian reports that Aishatu Bubaram has also been appointed as the group executive, of Commercial Banking North Division.

Bubaram's appointment makes her the first female from Northern Nigeria to attain an executive management position in the bank.

She has over 25 years of industry experience, having previously worked with Standard Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa Plc.

