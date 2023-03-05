Jeremy Awori has assumed his role as the new CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI)

Awori, who brings with him over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, is excited to lead the bank's next phase of growth in Africa

Ecobank is a leading pan-African bank with a presence in over 30 countries across the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Jeremy Awori has officially taken over as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).

Awori assumed his role on March 1, 2023, succeeding Ade Ayeyemi, who retired after clocking 60.

Jeremy Awori begins work as Ecobank's new CEO Credit: @ecobank

Source: Facebook

Ecobank, a pan-African banking conglomerate, appointed Awori in September 2022, and he has been working closely with Ayeyemi to ensure a smooth transition.

Who is the new Ecobank CEO?

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Awori is a seasoned banker with over 25 years of experience in the industry, having served in leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle East and Africa before joining Absa Bank Kenya as CEO and Managing Director.

Awori plans for the bank

As the new CEO, Awori will be responsible for driving the bank's strategic direction and overseeing its day-to-day operations

He will also be tasked with implementing the bank's growth strategy and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of innovation in the banking sector.

In a press statement by the bank, Awori expressed excitement about his new role, stating that it presents a fantastic opportunity to take Ecobank to the next level of growth.

He said that despite the current global challenges, Africa offers promising prospects, and Ecobank is uniquely positioned to provide systematic change across the banking sector at a pan-African level, using the geographic footprint it has already established.

Awori emphasized that Ecobank's single gateway platform makes it well-positioned to provide the necessary financial products and solutions for countries, corporates, and SMEs to capitalize on the continent's vast resource, trade, and investment opportunities.

He also stated that the bank provides relevant, accessible, and affordable financial services that address the evolving needs of a vibrant, youthful, and entrepreneurial continent.

Stakeholders praise EcoBank CEO

BusinessDay reports that the Group Chairman, Alain Nkontchou, described Awori as a result-oriented effective leader with extensive knowledge of the African banking landscape.

These qualities, he said, make him the ideal choice to steer the growth of the Ecobank Group through the era of rapid global and continental changes. Nkontchou also noted that Awori has the full support of the ETI Board.

First Bank's top director, Shobo resigns

First Bank of Nigeria's deputy managing director, Gbenga Shobo, also resigned in a similar development.

The guidelines limit executive directors, deputy managing directors, and managing directors to a maximum tenure of 10 years.

The new guidelines are expected to affect many other bank executive and non-executive board members

Source: Legit.ng