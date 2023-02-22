Elon Musk could not retake his title as the world's richest man after coming close a few weeks ago

Elon Musk lost about $7 billion in a tech stock wipeout that affected top billionaires across the world

Also, Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, slid from his position, losing N16.7 billion in 24 hours

Elon Musk has failed to retake his position as the wealthiest man in the world after a series of predictions that the Tesla CEO would clinch back the title in a few weeks.

Musk saw the shares of the electric carmaker, Tesla, surge more than 70 percent in recent weeks, leading to speculations that he might have his title back in a few hours.

Other billionaires lose big

The second-richest man in the world and Twitter CEO lost a whopping $7.2 billion in a tech stock wipeout that reverberated across the industry on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The margin between Musk and the world's richest man, Bernard Arnaut, grew by about $8 billion following Musk's loss.

In the previous week, the SpaceX CEO was just $2 billion away from retaking his title until the price of Tesla tumbled on Tuesday.

Musk was not the only billionaire affected.

Arnault also saw about $2.5 billion wiped off his net worth, and Jeff Bezos lost $2.6 billion.

Other top losers are Bill Gates, who lost $1.1 billion, and his friend Warren Buffet lost $1.8 billion.

Tuesday's tech stock wipeout also saw Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sliding down from the 13th position he occupied a few weeks ago to the 19th in the world.

Dangote not spared

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, saw his net worth shrink by N16 billion.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote dropped one place in the billionaire ranking from 85th to 86th.

The Nigerian billionaire saw the shares of his cement firm, Dangote Cement lose investors' confidence, leading to a slide in his fortunes.

