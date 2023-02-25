Elon Musk is closing in on reclaiming his title as the world's richest billionaire, with just a few steps away from the top spot

Musk lost the title to French billionaire Bernard Arnault after holding it for almost two years

However, in recent weeks, Musk's wealth has been on the rise, while Arnault seems to be struggling to keep up

Tech billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is poised to regain his title as the world's richest man next week, as French billionaire Bernard Arnault faces a difficult February 2023.

In the last seven days (Sunday, February 19 to Saturday, February 25, 2023), Arnault lost a whopping $10 billion(N4.16trn) of his net worth.

Bloomberg reports that Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods company LVMH, is currently worth $182 billion, down from the $192 billion he had at the beginning of February 19.

Top 10 billionaires in the world as Elon Musk closes in on the top position. Photo credit: @bloomberg

Source: Facebook

Elon musk closes in

While Arnault struggled, Musk seized the opportunity to close the gap, which seemed insurmountable at one point.

However, it was not a straightforward process, as Musk also lost a significant portion of his wealth, although not as much as Arnault, which helped him narrow the gap.

According to data from Bloomberg, Musk's wealth dropped from $187 billion to $182 billion between Sunday, February 19, 2023, and Saturday, February 25, 2023.

This means that Musk will enter the new week with just a $2 billion gap.

Elon musk is on the cusp of reclaiming his title

Based on analysts' predictions of Tesla's shares, which constitute a significant source of Musk's wealth, Elon Musk could end February as the world's richest person.

If he does retake the title, it will be the latest twist in a fascinating battle for the top spot among the world's billionaires.

It remains to be seen how long Musk can hold onto the position, with the fortunes of the world's wealthiest individuals constantly in flux.

