The Nigerian Naira recorded a mixed trading against the US Dollar, Euro, and Pound Sterling in the foreign exchange markets

Data showed that the Naira exchanges at N769 to a dollar at the black market but appreciated in official market

The instability of the naira is coming ahead of the upcoming 2023 general election on Saturday, February 23

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the black market on Tuesday, 21 February 2023 by N3 to settle at N767/$1 compared with the N770/$1 it was traded on Monday.

It was also the same outcome at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

FMDQ securities report that the domestic currency gained 17 Kobo or 0.04 per cent against the greenback to close at N461.33/$1 compared with the preceding session’s rate of N461.50/$1

The reason for Naira's improvement in the exchange rate against the dollar can be attributed to an increase in forex supply.

Naira exchange rate against other foreign currencies Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A total of $48.28 million was exchanged among participants, which is 19.8% or $8.00 million higher than the amount of $40.28 million that was recorded the previous day.

Naira depreciates at other foreign exchange market

However, the story changed for the Naira against the dollar at the foreign exchange market's Peer-to-Peer (P2P) arm.

P2P is a market most used by fintechs to attend to the dollar demands of their customers.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian currency depreciated against its American counterpart at the P2P during Tuesday trading session by N1 to close at N769/$1, in contrast to Monday, February 20 value of N768/$1.

Naira exchange rate to British pound, Euro

Another market the naira witnessed heavy beatings against was at the interbank market.

The interbank foreign exchange (FX) market is decentralized, where banks and other financial institutions trade currencies. This market allows banks to buy and sell currencies to meet the needs of their clients .

After Tuesday trading data obtained from the CBN shows that the Pound Sterling and the Euro was stronger after against the Naira.

The Naira weakened by N7.71 against the British currency, closing at N557.82/£1 compared to the previous rate of N550.11/£1.

Similarly, the Naira lost N1.40 against the Euro to sell at N491.07/€1, compared to Monday's closing rate of N489.67/€1.

At the black market Naira rates reports that one pounds exchanges at N914.526 while the Euro sells at N812.380 to a dollar.

Naira falls as expert predicts N1000 to one dollar rate

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng disclosed that Naira recorded its first loss in the foreign exchange market for 2023.

The Nigerian currency drop in value was recorded across official and black market foreign exchange markets.

Naira experienced significant losses in 2022, and experts have shared their predictions for 2023.

Source: Legit.ng