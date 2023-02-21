The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that Nigerians bought petrol at higher prices

The report by NBS says that for January 2023, petrol sold above the N185 approved price

In most southern states and zones, petrol sold for as high as N300 per litre but cheaper in northern states

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigerians paid an average of N206 per litre of fuel in the month of January 2023.

NBS stated this in its latest PMS Price Watch Report published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, 21 February 2023.

According to the report, the amount Nigerians paid in the month of Janaury 2023 is a 54.52% increase relative to the value recorded in January 2022 (N166.40).

Southern states pay more than northern states

Also the average price for fuel paid by Nigerians in Janaury 2023, is 24.7 percent increase compared to N206.19 paid in December 2022.

State to state breakdown of fuel price

According to Punch, residents of Imo State paid the highest average retail price for fuel at N332.14 per litre, followed by Rivers at N327.14 and Akwa Ibom at N319.00.

While, the average retail price in Sokoto was N191.43 per litre, the lowest in the state. Plateau inhabitants paid N192.14, while Borno residents paid N193.91.

Breakdown of fuel price by zones

The report also showed that South-East region of the country recorded the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in January 2023 while the North-Central had the lowest.

North Central- N217.15

North East - N232.33

North West- N256.10

South East-N307.85

South South -N 293.76

South West- N250.80

PoS operator, 5 petrol station managers arrested in Kano

In another report, about five petrol station managers allegedly selling petrol above government-regulated price have been arrested by Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Balarabe Mahmoud, stated this at a press briefing on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Mahmoud said that the Commission got complaints from members of the public regarding the issue of new naira notes.

