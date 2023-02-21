TikTok has released a new programme for content creators to make more money in the network

The company said the new model would allow creators to make more and monetize more revenue

There have been reports of complains from content creators that they are not earning enough

TikTok, the popular short video social media platform, has unveiled its latest monetization tool to support content creators to earn more revenue.

The program, dubbed the 'Creativity Program,' is still in beta testing hopes of fostering creativity, generate higher revenue potential, and unlock more exciting opportunities for eligible creators.

TikTok has revealed that the program will initially be available to creators by invite-only before opening up to all eligible creators in the coming months.

How to apply

To qualify for the Creativity Program, users must be at least 18, meet the minimum follower and video view requirements, and have an account in good standing.

The new program is part of TikTok's suite of monetization solutions, including LIVE Subscription and TikTok Pulse.

The program is currently available in the US, France, and Brazil, with plans to expand to more regions soon.

Creators already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program, while those not enrolled can apply once it becomes available.

Requirments to apply

To earn revenue from the program, creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute.

The updated dashboard will provide video eligibility, estimated revenue, and video performance metrics and analytics.

TikTok also urged creators to ensure that all videos abide by the Community Guidelines for safety reasons.

