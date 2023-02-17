A viral video shows a Nigerian going to CBN office in Kano to deposit N10m cash of old naira notes

The unidentified man who was interviewed at the gate claimed that he is trader and the money belongs to him

President Buhari on Thursday, February 16 insisted that the old 1,000 and 500 notes are no longer legal tender

A Nigerian man caused a stir in one of the branch of Central Bank of Nigeria in Kano when he went to deposit N50 million cash of the old naira notes.

The video of the unidentified man has gone viral on social media woth many asking why he had to wait this long to deposit is old notes.

The man in the video chuckled as he answered a question presented by CBN officials as he marched directly to the CBN headquarters with the assistance of four men carrying large sack bags.

Man enters CBN branch to submit old notes Credit: @hastio

Source: Facebook

In response the man said the money belongs to him and he is a trader in Kano state.

When he was asked why he is just depositing the money now he responded:

"I am a trader and sell flour."

How much do you here with you, another person asked?

"I have 50 million naira cash, It is my money."

After the video ended at the CBN office gate, it's unclear if the person was permitted to deposit the N50 million cash.

However, CBN has insisted that no Nigerian will lose thier legitimate money and its office will be ready to collect the old naira notes.

Buhari insists old N1,000 and N500 no longer legal tender

Meanwhile president Buhari has insisted that the old naira notes of N1,000 and N500 are no longer tender.

In a live broadcast on Thursday, February 16 2023, the president called on Nigerians with the old naira notes to return the notes to CBN branches nationwide.

He however only approved the continued use of N200 notes as a legal tender across Nigeria.

Part of his message reads:

“To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023, to April 10, 2023, when the old N200 notes cease to be legal tender,” Mr Buhari said.

“In line with Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007, all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points.”

CBN opens portal for deposit of old naira notes

In a similar report, the Central Bank of Nigeria has launched a website for Nigerians to apply to despoit old naira notes.

The portal is to help Nigerians who still have the old N500 and N1000 notes not to lose thier money.

The federla government and CBN has insisted that commercial banks will no longer collect the now outdated notes.

Source: Legit.ng