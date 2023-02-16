President Buhari has announced that the old 1,000 and 5000 naira notes are no longer lender tender and wants Nigerians to submit it

Nigerians with the N500 and N1000 old notes will not be able to return them in the bank but with CBN

CBN has immediately launched a portal for Nigerians to return the old N1,000, N5000 notes

The Central Bank has officially launched a portal Nigerians can return their old N500 and N1,000 notes.

This comes as President Muhammdu Buhari on Thursday, 16 February 2023 announced on a live broadcast that the old 500, and 1000 notes are no longer tender.

Buhari urged Nigerians to visit CBN branches nationwide to turn in their old banknotes because banks will no longer accept the notes.

CBN portal to submit old notes Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Facebook

Part of CBN speech:

"President in line with Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007, all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points."

Three key points from Buhari's speech on new notes

Old N200 note would be released into the system & remain a legal tender until April 10, 2023.

Old N500 & N1000 notes are redeemable but only at CBN & designated points (register to submit old notes http://crs.cbn.gov.ng)

CBN must ensure Banks have new notes.

A step-by-step guide to submitting old notes

When a Nigerian visit the CBN portal to register and submit old cash notes a user will be asked to click on new depositor or deposit tracking.

The following information will be needed for new depositors: Customer BVN, BVN, BVN Name, BVN Phone, and BVN Email Address.

Once the bank has deposited the requested amount, the CBN will request the account number and account name.

Next to the email address and home address will be the depositor's phone number.

Following this, the deposit amount—either N200, N500, or N1000—will be entered, followed by the deposit total.

CBN will then generate a reference code from the completed online application form.

After filling out the form depositor can track the deposit using the BVN number and tracking reference.

CBN to arrest PoS operators, naira notes vendors, releases contact details

Meanwhile, the Central bank of Nigeria has expressed its intention to punish PoS operators that charge high withdrawal fees

The CBN is also targeting naira note dealers as it ramps up its efforts to alleviate Nigerians' sufferings

The CBN has also made phone numbers and email addresses available for Nigerians to report offenders

