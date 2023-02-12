The Dangote refinery is almost complete, and the management is excited about the impact it would have on the Nigerian economy.

The refinery, which can process 650,000 barrels per day (BPD), is located in the heart of Lekki, Lagos.

One of the anticipated benefits of the refinery is that it will assist the government in removing fuel subsidy

General Manager, Dangote Sugar (North) Abdulsalam Waya has said Dangote refinery will commence production soon.

The refinery which cost an estimated $25 billion(over N11trn) also promised that the commencement of the refinery will finally put an end to the issue of fuel scarcity in the country, Punch reports.

Waya gave this assurance while speaking during the ‘Dangote Day’ at the 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Saturday, Waya.

His words

“with 650,000 barrels per day, the refinery will take care of the perenial fuel scarcity as it will complement government’s effort in making to the products available to the Nigerians.

"The long queues in filling stations, the selling of the products at exorbitant prices and hoarding will all go if they take off."

More promises from Dangote

Waya who is representing the Dangote Group also said the company is the biggest employer of labour outside the government, saying, the company has touched the lives of millions of Nigerians in many ways with its products.

He also said:

“There’s no any household in the country that do not patronize neither dangote sugar, salt or cement.

” We have equally continue to boost the nation’s economy by investing heavily in agriculture and minerals resources because these two sectors are strategic to the growth of the economy.

Also speaking, the Technical Sales Manager, of Dangote Cement, Oligie said the company export cement to 14 African countries.

"We have equally provided over 5,000 direct jobs and as well never defaulted in paying our tax."

