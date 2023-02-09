The scarcity of the Naira seems to be helping its value against the US dollar across official and unofficial forex exchange markets

Naira recorded two straight days of appreciation in the official market as dollar demands drop

The Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to withdraw the use of old naira notes from Friday, February 10, 2023

The value of Nigerian currency increased against the United States Dollar across all foreign exchange markets on Wednesday as cash scarcity continues to disrupt the market across the country.

The FX markets include Investors and Exporters (I&E) which is the official window, the black market, and the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) windows both unofficial.

Data obtained from FMDQ securities the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window where forex is officially traded shows naira closed at N461.17/$1 on Wednesday.

Naira getting strong as cash shortage bites Photo credit: @cbn

This is a 33 Kobo or 0.07 percent increase in the value of the Naira when compared with the exchange rate of N461.50/$1 on Tuesday.

The value of the naira increased as demand for dollars in the I&E window dropped by 25.6 percent or $19.06 million lower.

Data shows that the total value of the transaction on Wednesday stood at $55.52 million, 25.6 percent or $19.06 million lower than the $74.58 million carried out in the preceding session.

The official market's appreciation of the naira is the second in two days.

Naira value at unofficial market

On the Peer to Peer market, the naira gained N1 versus its American counterpart on Wednesday, settling at N760/$1, up from N761/$1 on Tuesday.

In the black market, the Nigerian currency finished N1 higher than the US dollar, trading at N749/$1, compared to N750/$1 on Tuesday.

