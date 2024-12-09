A new naira to the dollar exchange rate is now expected as the dollar continues to deprecate in the FX markets

In the black market, the naira has dropped by over N150 within a week, leaving forex dealers to count their losses

The CBNs new Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) has been a key factor in naira appreciation

The value of the United States dollar has experienced a significant decline against the naira in all FX markets, with black market operators predicting further depreciation in the coming days.

The crash comes amid recent measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilise the naira.

On Monday, December 2, the CBN kicked off the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), a centralised platform that will publish daily FX rates for public access.

Since its introduction, the naira has performed strongly in official and unofficial markets.

Naira to dollar exchange rate

As of Friday, December 6, the naira closed at N1,535/$1 a dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday, December 6, 2024.

While in the black market, one dollar sold at N1,580/$1, a huge drop from the previous rate of above N1,700 just a few days ago.

The dollar crash reduced the margin between the parallel market and the NAFEM rate to around N45 per dollar from over N100 just a few days ago.

Currency traders predict further dollar crash

Vanguard reports that currency traders expect the dollar to continue its free fall this week in the black market.

Yakubu Giwa quoted said:

"We black market traders are struggling to sell what we bought. We no longer buy because there are real concerns that the naira might appreciate to N1,300 or N1,200 per dollar before next weekend. So We are cautiously buying dollars.”

At one point last week, Forward Marketing Communication Bureau de Change was forced to suspend dollar purchases due to the volatile exchange rates.

CBN adjusts Customs exchange rate

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the appreciation of the naira has helped the CBN reduce the dollar exchange rate for clearing imported goods at airports and ports.

A trade portal revealed that the dollar exchange rate for customs import duty is no longer ₦1,588 per dollar.

This development means importers will pay less starting Monday.

