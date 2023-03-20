A young man who was not happy about the outcome of the recently concluded presidential election has revoked his citizenship

In a viral video, the man visibly tore his passport to symbolise the end of his relationship with the country of his birth, Nigeria

The man who was a Peter Obi supporter also revealed that he is Igbo, but his wife is Yoruba, as a way of explaining that his support was not based on tribe

A young man tore his passport after announcing that he no longer wanted to be associated with Nigeria, his country of birth.

In the viral video shared by Kayode Ogundamisi on Twitter, the young man said he was disappointed with the outcome of the presidential election where Bola Ahmed Tinubu was announced as the President-elect to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The man tore his Nigerian passport into shreds. Photo credit: @ogundamisi Source: Twitter

Source: UGC

Believing that the outcome was flawed, the young man, who was previously a citizen before his announcement, said he supported Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, but his support was based on the politician's competence and had nothing to do with the fact they share the same language.

Wife is Yoruba

To further prove that his support was not tribal, he said his wife is Yoruba. Just before the video ended, the man tore his passport and said many hurtful things to purge himself of his anger.

Many people who reacted to the video on social media noted that the passport might be expired.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@seyitunbi reacted:

"People driven by pure sentiment. APC bad right. Then you regroup all unfortunate politicians in PDP into LP and started screaming change. I hope he told he instructed his entire family and friends to do the same thing he did. An average Obidient don't have a head of their own."

@maher_papi said:

"That's his business ☺️. We that don't see it as a failed state we keep praying for a better country , because we know that there's no nation that is perfect. God bless Nigeria ."

@advtomiwa also reacted:

"Passport wey don expire, we go soon see him in Naija next month come pack banger & egusi soup. We’re familiar with his game."

@oladimeji011 commented:

"Thanks for leaving, ensure not to come back here again, by his grace, Nigeria will be great and you'll be alive to witness it."

