Many Ponzi schemes appeared and disappeared in 2022 after feeding fat on people sweat

Prominent ones like Ovaioza Farm Storage Produce and Chinmark Group duped their victims of billions

They had one thing in common while laboured to gain trust and present attractive front

2022 was the year of the rise and fall of prominent investment platforms that defrauded Nigerians of billions of naira of hard-earned money.

From a little-known Ovaioza Yunusa, who operated Ovaioza Farm Storage Produce Business (OFPB) to Chinmark Group, unwary Nigerians were fleeced of billions of naira in past last year.

Modus Operandi of Ponzi schemes

The sophistry of their operations and fronting sparkling corporate image, the operators of these fraudulent schemes weaved a web of investment platforms that trapped many Nigerians in a maze.

Some investors who lost life savings to these fraudsters became suicidal and went into depression. Other died of heart attacks while some are yet to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Below are some collapsed investment schemes that turned out to be farces.

Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business (OFPB)

Founded in 2020 and collapsed one year after, OFPB was operated by a lowly 29-year-old Ovaioza Yunusa, a graduate of Nursing and Midwifery, Nasarawa State.

She lured investors to her fake platform by telling them to invest in farm produce which she operates.

Investors poured in their numbers to put money into the scheme run by Ovaioza who had no previous experience in successfully running a business.

She presented a clean front and did numerous giveaways on social media where she lured and eventually duped her victims.

In one of her Facebook posts, she narrated how she was able to amass a huge following. She said he presented herself sensually and attracted admirers who later invested in her collapsed scheme.

In the end, it was discovered she had frittered away over N12 billion belonging to unfortunate investors.

One investor posted on her Facebook page that she almost took her own life after being defrauded by Ovaioza.

She said:

“When Ovaioza happened to me, I lost interest in everything in my life.

“If not for my staff who are in charge …by now the business could have folded up. I wish I can pay them more. They deserve everything good in life.

“I am always praying for them, those seeking admission, may God grant them. Life partners may they meet the best. Money, may God always provide for them.”

Chimark Group

Run by Marksman Chinedu Ijomah, the group owned a raft of businesses.

From Chinmark Homes Shelter to Chinmark Rides and Logistics, Chinmark Restaurants and Food Services, Chinmark Medicals and Chinmark Consultancy, Ijomah managed to present himself as an astute businessman.

In December 2021, the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared that the group is a farce alongside its associate, FINAFRICA Investment Limited.

SEC said that Chinmark Group and FINAFRICA are Ponzi platforms disguised as profitable businesses.

Chinmark collapsed in April 2021 when it could not meet up with its financial obligations.

Hachi Farms.

Owned by Jennifer Nyesome-Effiong, a graduate of Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, Hachi Farms was founded in 2018 with a promise of a mouthwatering return on investment.

Trouble began when investors of the ill-fated Hachi Farms could not get their profits.

She stopped paying in August 2021 after claiming she too was a victim of fraud and that someone ran away with N250 million belonging to the company.

She has since gone into hiding.

Eatrich Farms

Eatrich Farm blazed into the ‘market’ as a tech-driven agriculture firm, depending on investors’ funds to farm and produce food.

Eatrich was operated by Sam Afolabi and began operations in the last quarter of 2021.

Afolabi disappeared with billions belonging to investors while his brother and an employee are languishing in prison

Despite scamming people, Afolabi also refused to pay staff salaries leading to a protest, according to reports.

The operators of the Ponzi schemes employed similar moves in fleecing their victims by baiting them with irresistible offers.

They initially woo their victims with initial payments to gain trust and repeat similar patterns with others until they snare enough people.

Top 7 critical signs to spot a Ponzi scheme before you are scammed

Legit.ng reported that earlier this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed that in the last three years, it has received no less than 1,000 letters filed against Ponzi scheme operators on a monthly basis.

Ponzi schemes are unverified investment platforms that promise investors high and mouth-watering interests on their investments.

The name comes from Charles Ponzi, a 1920s notorious fraudster who operated a scheme where he promised investors a 40% return on their investments in 90 days until its final crash.

