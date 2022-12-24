FG Releases Public Security Features of the New N200, N500 and N1,000 Notes

The federal government has continued to ensure Nigerians are enlightened on the importance of the new naira notes

A few days after the release of the new naira notes, FG shared the Public Security Features of the new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes

Reacting, some Nigerians lamented the new naira notes are not in circulation in the northern region of the country

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The federal government has released the public security features of the new naira notes.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng and shared by one of President Muhammadu Buhari's aides, on Facebook, the Public Security Features of the new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes were highlighted.

The Public Security Features of the new N1,000 banknote. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Buhari Sallau wrote,

"Public Security Features of the new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He shared the photos below

The N500 note

The Public Security Features of the new N500 banknote. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

N200 note

The Public Security Features of the New N200 bank notes. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Buhari's aide and reacted to the development.

Nwobi Chike wrote:

"Thank you Hon for that important information.God bless you Sir."

Sani Jijitar noted:

"I've seen the new 1000 naira note, it seems to be the worst among the rest."

Abdul-Aziz Saleh urged:

"There are not circulate in northern part of the country."

Ishaq Haruna appealed:

"Pls tell Baba CBN and Banks are still given us old notes after saying the new notes are available at Banks is quite unfortunate."

Aminu Abubakar Gusau lamented:

"Up till now, I have not seen the new Naira notes."

Lawmakers shocked as CBN deputy governor claims she's not aware of quantity of new naira notes released

Barely seven days after the new naira notes were released, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it is not sure of the number of notes in circulation.

Appearing before members of the House of Representatives, the deputy governor of the CBN in charge of Financial Stability, Aisha Ahmad, said she is not aware of the number of new notes printed and released into circulation between Thursday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 22.

Ahmad's response comes as she represents the governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, who was expected to appear before the lawmakers to make some clarification on the new CBN's cash withdrawal limits.

CBN Releases Security Features of New Naira Notes as Fake Notes Emerge

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, released security features of the new naira notes.

According to the apex bank, it is bound by its commitment to protecting Nigerians from fraudsters and scammers.

The security features are available in the redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

New naira notes: Banks complain of inadequate supply as customers go home disappointed

Legit.ng reported that On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the new naira notes officially went into circulation as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) makes good on its promise of introducing the new banknotes.

Many Nigerians rushed to the various banks in the country with the hopes of cashing the new notes but were largely disappointed.'

Despite the mixed reactions that trailed the new notes, many banks complained of an inadequate supply.

Source: Legit.ng