The Nigerian Nigerian naira has declined against the British pound, according to information from the CBN

The local currency also declined against the dollar last week after the CBN governor commented on reserves

The CBN governor had assured that the local currency gain was not a result of the depleting foreign reserves

Nigeria’s currency last week witnessed slight pressure against major foreign currencies as the British pound pushed back against the local currency, which closed the week on Friday, April 19, at N1,431/£.

On a week-on-week analysis, the record shows that the naira, which closed the previous week at N1,418/£, had lost N13.66/£ in one week.

CBN data showed that the naira to the pound commenced the week at a closing rate of N1,446/£ on Monday, April 15, but eventually improved performance, selling for N1,394/£ by Wednesday, April 17.

However, by Thursday, April 18, the local currency resumed its loss again, falling by N52/£ to close at N1446/£ and ending the week on Friday, the 19th, at N1,431/£.

In the black market, the naira traded for N1,230 per dollar on Friday, April 19, 2024, declining by 17% compared to the N1,050 it traded the day before while the in the black market, the naira traded for N1,230 per dollar on Friday, April 19, 2024, declining by 17% compared to the N1,050 it traded the day before.

The fall in the local currency came after the CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, explained why the naira’s rise coincides with falling reserves

During the ongoing spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, the CBN governor reassured that the apex bank is not using Nigeria's foreign reserves to protect the naira.

Cardoso stated that his team at the apex bank is committed to fostering a foreign currency market based on willing sellers and buyers.

Additionally, he stated that 'Ways and Means' (federal government borrowing from CBN) is no longer problematic, especially since the fiscal authorities securitised the outstanding debt.

