Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) said Nigeria has added about 20 million new subscribers in 2022

The regulator said the new additions brings the total number of subscribers to 218.61 million in Nigeria

It lists MTN, Glo and Airtel as leading with highest number of new subscribers in the country followed by 9 Mobile

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) said Nigeria hit a new mobile subscription milestone telephone companies in the country added about 23.48 million new subscriptions last year, bringing total mobile subscribers to 218.61 million.

The numbers show Nigeria’s leading position in the telecoms industry in Africa, largely due to its massive population.

Telephone companies in Nigeria with highest subscribers Credit: MStudioImages

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has highest internet number of internet users in Africa

The country also boasts of one of the highest internet access on the continent at 51 per cent.

The West Africa country has the largest mobile population in Africa and a young and vibrant populace, all getting into the eligible mobile subscriber age.

According to Business Insider, 18 million new Nigerians are expected to become subscribers by 2025, per GSMA projections.

The GSM Association is an industry organisation representing the interests of mobile network operators globally. It has more than 750 mobile operators and a further 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem as associate members.

The country’s burgeoning youth population are expected to become tech-savvy in the next couple of years.

Telcos with largest subscribers in Nigeria

Africa’s leading mobile telephone company, MTN has the largest subscribers at 86.44 million subcribers

It is followed by Globacom with 59.95 million subscriptions and Airtel comes next at 59.38 million and 9 Mobile saw its subscriber base swell to 12.84 million.

GSMA said that in 2021, mobile technologies and services generated about eight per cent across Africa, contributing almost $140 billion in economic value to the continent.

It also added that the industry added more than 3.2 million jobs, both directly and indirectly, and contributed substantially to the public with $16 billion generated through taxes in the sector.

The body said:

By 2025, mobile’s contribution will grow by $65bn (to almost $155bn), as the countries in the region increasingly benefit from the improvements in productivity and efficiency brought about by the increased take-up of mobile services.”

Source: Legit.ng