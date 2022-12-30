The German embassy in Nigeria has announced changes in the use of naira to pay for its services

The change is in consonance with the Central Bank of Nigeria naira notes redesigning policy

The CBN redesigned 200, 500, and 1000 and expects Nigerians to return all old banknotes by the end of January 2023

The German embassy in Nigeria has announced it will stop accepting old bank notes from Nigerians applying for a visa or any of its services.

According to the information posted on its website, Nigerians doing business with the embassy from January 9th, 2023 will have to do so with the new naira banknotes.

The date from the German embassy is 22 days earlier that the 31st January deadline announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria that the old notes will continue to be legal tender.

Germany announces changes in visa application payment Credit: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

CBN had in a message to Nigerians asked Nigerians to return all old 200, 500, and 1000 notes to banks by Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Banks ration new notes

The embassy's decision is expected to make it harder for Nigerians who want to visit Germany.

According to checks made by Legit.ng, many Nigerians have not yet seen the new naira notes or even begun using them.

Only a few customers that make over-the-counter withdrawals have been able to have a few of the new notes, while the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) which are used by most customers are still dispensing old notes.

CBN rations redesigned notes

Recently, Aisha Ahmad, deputy governor in charge of financial system stability, said the CBN ordered the printing of only 500 million pieces of new naira notes in the first contract.

She also noted that Nigerians will have to do more with e-transactions as over time the circulation of N500 and N1000 notes will reduce significantly.

Source: Legit.ng