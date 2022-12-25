The world’s wealthiest have pledged to give a huge portions of their wealth in 2022

From Bill Gates to Warren Buffets, the billionaires have been giving significant amount of their wealth to charity

These billionaires have said in the years to come, they plan to give away all their wealth to the society

The pandemic year produced many new billionaires and 2022 became the year of huge donations.

All through 2022, there have been announcements from billionaires promising to give away the huge pile of cash they have stashed to groups, organisations and foundations set up fight challenges facing the world, from fighting climate change to ending poverty.

The current list of those who have donated billions excludes Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk who are the first and second richest people on earth, according to Fortune.

Warren Buffett

In June, Warren Buffet said that he had given away another round of $4 billion worth of shares in his company, Berkshire Hathaway. This is the 17th time the 92-year-old has made the annual donation.

Before he made the donation, Buffet has donated a total of $48 billion in his lifetime.

The billionaire pledged in 2006 to give away 99 per cent of his fortune to charity, making yearly donations to five foundations.

Four of the foundations are run by his children and the other is run by his friend, Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates.

Bill and Melinda Gates

Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder, joined Buffet in 2022 to announce that he will give away his entire fortune to the foundation.

Gates tweeted in July that he was donating another $20 billion to the foundation he runs with his ex-wife.

Together with his ex-wife, Gates have have pledged $50 billion to the foundation in the last 28 years.

He has another $116 billion to give to fulfil his pledge to his foundation which donates to fight disease and poverty around the world.

Jeff Bezos joins the list of the world’s richest to give away their entire fortune.

The Amazon founder announced last month that he plans to give away most of his $122 billion fortune after being criticised for his lack of philanthropic gestures.

Jeff Bezos

Bezos is missing from among those who signed the Giving Pledge, a campaign established by Gates and Buffet encouraging the world’s wealthiest to donate their net worth to charity.

The fourth richest man in the world pledged to give $100 million to Dolly Parton to give to charities of her choice as part of the Amazon founder’s annual Courage and Civility award.

During the announcement, Bezos said the difficult part of finding out how to do it in a low-key.

MacKenzie Scott

Mckenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos has given away $12 billion of her $27 billion net worth in the last two years.

She had said that last year, she promised to donate the majority of her wealth to the society that helped to make it.

Gautam Adani

The Indian billionaire, the world’s third-richest man, pledged to give away $7.7 billion to a number of social causes to mark his 60th birthday and mark hundred years of the birth of his father, Shantilal Adani.

Wealthy Indians have been criticised in the past for giving to philanthropic causes.

According to the India Philantropy report of 2021, the country’s wealthiest has a combined net worth of more than 500 billion rupees and has donated 0.5 per cent of their wealth.

The donations immediately sent Adani to the top of Western philanthropists who gave away enormous portions of their wealth.

The funds to be managed by the Adani Foundation will go the health, education, skills development, with particular focus on India’s rural regions.

Aliko Dangote

Even though Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote did not make specific pledge to give away part of his wealth, Dangote has been involved in a number of philanthropic gestures.

Dangote has donated a hostel to a university in Kano and promised to pay expatriate lecturers at the Bayero University in Kano.

He also offered automatic job to first class graduates of the university.

