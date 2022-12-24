A mother has come online to complain about how she was left frustrated shopping for a surprise Christmas gift for her daughter

According to her what she ordered online was different from what was delivered to her

The company from which she purchased the laptop has reacted swiftly to her complaints

Lizzie Pattison, a mother in the United Kingdom has shared her experience shopping online.

Pattison bought a laptop for her daughter from Amazon in November 2022, with a plan to present it to her 10-year-old daughter, Daisy, as a Christmas present

Shockingly when she unwrap the shipped box to hand over the laptop to her daughter, the box was instead crammed with packs of cereals.

Lizzie Pattison and her daughter with the cornflakes Photo credit: BBC

Source: Facebook

This left her devasted and heartbroken forcing her to seek refunds.

BBC reports that Amazon at first refused the item because the request was made outside of the 30-day returns window.

In an interview, she said Amazon told her that the returns period had elapsed, and it was not prepared to investigate what had gone on.

Pattison said she had bought the device to help with STA exams preparation in 2022

Her words:

"My main worry is that there is going to be a number of children on Christmas morning that are going to open what their parents think is a tablet or a laptop because they have not opened the box."

Respite comes for Pattison'

The Sun reports however that after several complains, Amazon has offered Pattison £40(N21.532) worth of gift vouchers for their inconvenience.

This is not the first time a customer has complained about the same experience the report added.

Yoshihito Kamogari another customer was said to have been "gutted" after what he thought was his 'MacBook' laptop arrived.

But when the 20-year-old opened the packaging he found boxes of Wheetabix instead.

However, after contacting Amazon, Yoshihito said the company responded by immediately freezing his account, rather than reimbursing his lost savings.

Another online order fiasco

In yet another online shopping disappointment story, internet users shared their thoughts on what could have possibly gone wrong with the order.

In this story, the focus is on online vendors marketing things they do not have in store.

Entrepreneur, Hustlersquare shared a post about a lady who had ordered a dress online with the intention of wearing it to a wedding ceremony that she was supposed to attend.

However, what came in the delivery package was not what she had hoped for.

