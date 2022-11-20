The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected fraudsters disguising themselves as prophets

They were arrested while trying to defraud a 64-year-old woman of N600,000 on Friday

The police said they swung into action after a banker alerted them after suspecting something fishy about the victim

The Lagos State Command has arrested two fraudsters masquerading as prophets who attempted to extort a 64-year-old woman.

The incident happened on Friday, November 18, 2022, when the suspected fraudsters offered a ride to the woman and began to prophesy that she would die.

64-year-old woman stopped by bank from withdrawing N600k Credit: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

Banker steps in to halt withdrawal

They demanded that she gives them money to avert the death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The unidentified woman was said to have rushed to a nearby bank around 3.50 pm and tried to withdraw the sum when the cashier noticed her nervousness.

The Punch reports that the woman kept getting incessant calls while trying to make the withdrawal.

The cashier asked the woman what the issue was, but she said she was forbidden to talk or she would die.

Suspects arrested outside bank hall

The bank immediately contacted the operatives of Ogudu Police Division, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects outside the bank who were waiting for the woman.

Benjamin Hundehin, Lagos Police spokesman, identified the suspects as 45-year-old Uche Awaize and 35-year-old Osadebe Aigbe. The third suspect escaped by scaling the fence.

The police spokesman said efforts are on to arrest the third suspect, stating that the fraudsters had extorted N900,000 from the victim before asking to go to the bank to make further withdrawals of N600,000.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, identified the arrested suspects as Uche Awaize, 45, and Osadebe Aigbe, 35.

Hundehin said:

“They saw the woman on the road and pretended to help her in their vehicle. On their way, they told her that they had prophecies that she would become successful sooner and that they were ready to assist her if she was ready to release her money.”

Zenith Bank customer narrates ordeal after losing N6 million in 15 minutes; bank reverses money after bashing

Legit.ng reported that a Twitter user with the Twitter handle @Fashionjuel1 has narrated how her entire life savings was wiped off in 15 minutes from her Zenith Bank account.

The lady, who described herself as a healthcare enthusiast, said that on Friday, October 21, 2022, she had woken up at about 1 am join a church programme when she discovered that all her life savings and everything she had worked for all her life savings totalling N6 million disappeared without a trace in 15 minutes.

According to her, it was to the porosity and negligence of the bank.

Source: Legit.ng