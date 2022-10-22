A woman has lashed out at Zenith Bank after her entire life savings were cleared in the space of 15 minutes

The woman who took to social media said she almost lost N6 million to fraudsters and said her money was refunded

Another lady narrated how she lost about the same amount in the same bank but found it hard to retrieve

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Twitter user with the Twitter handle @Fashionjuel1 has narrated how her entire life savings was wiped off in 15 minutes from her Zenith Bank account.

The lady, who described herself as a healthcare enthusiast, said that on Friday, October 21, 2022, she had woken up at about 1 am join a church programme when she discovered that all her life savings and everything she had worked for all her life savings totalling N6 million disappeared without a trace in 15 minutes.

Woman narrates ordeal with Zenith Bank Credit: Ola Sandra Ndukwe

Source: Getty Images

Bank staff toss her around

According to her, it was to the porosity and negligence of the bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She detailed the steps she took to have her money returned.

She said she went to the bank before 9 am the same day and met a cold and unprofessional staff at the bank who put her off.

According to her, she was passed from one manager to another until she met a lady who kept her waiting for 35 minutes.

She appealed to the apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to prevail on the bank to retrieve her stolen funds.

She said:

“I’m calling on @cenbank @fccpcnigeria to help me investigate a fraudulent transaction in my Zenith account in the early hours of October 21, 2022, thereby withdrawing a total of 6m nairas from my account in the space of about 15 minutes.”

Money reversed after

On Saturday, she returned to Twitter to say that the bank had reached out to her and that all her funds had been returned to her account following a social media outcry.

Another lady said she had a similar encounter with the bank after she lost her life savings but that the bank swiftly intervened and returned her funds within 24 hours.

She said she suspected an insider, which was identified but was not named.

Man recounts experience after he was turned down by Zenith Bank due to a tweet Against The Bank

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a social media user named @djbantiben1 has recounted his ordeal after Zenith Bank refused to employ him due to a sarcastic tweet he made against the bank two years ago.

The Tweet, made in 2020, caused the man to lose a lucrative job at the bank.

The man who took to Twitter to express his regrets said he wept like a baby.

Source: Legit.ng