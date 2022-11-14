MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Karl Toriola, is a man of many parts who is leading the telecom company to the Zenit

He took over the reins of the company last year after more than 10 years of acting in a different capacity

He said his biggest achievement as MTN Nigeria’s CEO is returning the company to a brand loved by Nigerians

A little search of Karl Toriola on the internet would reveal a little about the personal life of MTN Nigeria’s CEO, despite being the man who is leading the telecoms giant into the 5G spectrum.

Toriola’s life is a little different from that of other CEOs of blue-chip firms. While others embark on elite sports like golf and Polo, Toriola has a different hubby.

CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola Credit: Toriola/ThisDay

The fisherman CEO

He is a fisherman, well, not professionally. He refers to himself as an avid fisherman during an interview with ThisDay.

Toriola says he only does a little else and loves travelling to nice and exotic places.

The MTN chief describes Nigeria as the best fishing ground in the world, saying the country is slightly overfished, which has reduced the number of fish in Nigerian waters compared to 15 years ago. He stated that Nigerian waters still house whales and dolphins.

Royal Blood

Not many know that the MTN boss has royal blood running in him. His father, Oba Joesph Toriola, was recently crowned the 2oth Ogunsua of Modakeke, a town in Osun.

Karl does not know himself as the future king of Modakeke, and the title is given based on seniority, saying his father began the journey to becoming king four decades ago.

Strides at MTN Nigeria

Toriola became MTN Nigeria’s helmsman in 2021 after joining the company in 2006. He occupied many positions, including Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of MTN Group’s West and Central Africa region.

In less than two years of his leadership at MTN, Toriola won and successfully launched the first 5G network in Nigeria and the company’s payment service bank, Momo PSB.

According to Toriola, the company was concerned about the 5G coverage in Nigeria, access and speed.

He stated that 5G is not yet popping up on people’s mobile phones because the two leading phone manufacturers, Samsung and Apple, have rigorous testing processes before releasing any software.

The MTN boss said the firms released software to the company to enable users to access the technology on their network., stating that in the coming weeks, MTN users will see the service live on their devices.

The Osun state-born Toriola stated that his biggest achievement was getting MTN back to the place where it is a network of choice in Nigeria.

Marriage and family life

The effable MTN helmsman has been married to Ronke Omisakin-Toriola for 27 years. They were teenage sweethearts at the Obafemi Awolowo University at the same time.

He describes his wife as his rock, who is strong-willed and an independent-minded person.

The contrast between the two is awkward: His wife is from Ife, a daggers-drawn town with Modakeke. But he can only describe the union as divinely ordained.

“So that’s my family life, a very long marriage, the best thing I ever did; my one and only child, very proud of it all, he said.

He is still determining if he will retire to the place at Modeke or chart a new course after retiring as MTN chief.

