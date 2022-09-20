Some stupendously rich kids make their wealth on their own and others by inheritance

The youngest of the children is 4 years, and the oldest 17years made their money via hard work

Some of the kids belong to famous personalities who have piled up this wealth for them

Adults are not the only ones that amass wealth and whose net worth run into billions.

Some kids also hold their possessions and are worth billions, both in assets and cash.

While some have gotten their money through inheritance from their wealthy parents, others acquired the wealth on their own.

True Thompson (4 years): $5 million

True Thompson is the last name on the list & is the daughter of well-known personalities Khloé Kardashian, a model & actress and Tristan Thompson, a Canadian professional basketball player.

Suri Cruise (16 years) $5 million

Suri Cruise is the sixteen-year-old daughter of actor Tom Cruise & actress Katie Holmes. She is a fashion icon ranked 21st on the World’s Best Dressed Woman Poll when she was 5 years old.

Alina Morse (17 years) $6 million

Alina Morse is another self-made young millionaire who made her name on the most affluent kids’ list. She is an entrepreneur and the CEO of Zolli Candy, a candy company she founded when she was nine.

Ryan Guan (10 years) $11 million

Ryan Guan is a YouTuber famous for his YouTube channel Ryan’s World, formerly known as Ryan’s Toys. His channel is a toy review and unboxing channel which features himself along with his parents & twin sisters.

Valentina Paloma Pinault (14 years) $12 million

Valentina Paloma Pinault is the daughter of well-known actress Salma Hayek & French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault. Valentina made her name on the list of wealthiest kids in the world in 2020 & 2022.

Prince Louise of Cambridge (4 years) $400 million

Prince Louis, the third and youngest child of Prince William & Catherine, he’s the 5th in the line of succession to the British throne after his grandfather, father, older brother & sister.

Stormi Webster (4 years) $726 million

Stormi Webster is the four-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott, who is well-known for her mind-boggling net worth of over seven hundred million dollars, which she owes to her billionaire parents.

Blue Ivy Carter (10 years) $1 billion

Blue Ivy Carter is an American singer and the daughter of renowned musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Just two days after her birth, she became “the most famous baby in the world” according to Time.

Prince George of Cambridge (8 years) $3 billion

The second richest kid is also a member of the British royal family. Of course, his wealth comes from the royal family; at age 8, his net worth is estimated to be over $3B.

Princess Charlotte: $5 billion

According to reports, the world’s richest kid is held by none other than Princess Charlotte. She is a member of the British royal family and the second child and only daughter of Prince William & charlotte.

