The United Kingdom is looking for the relatives of 56 Nigerians who died in the United Kingdom and left estates

But for those who have a claim, there will be need to prove a relationship with the deceased

The UK government has listed 15 steps and actions to take to show one of the names is a father, grandfather, mother, or relatives

Reactions have trailed the news of the United Kingdom government looking for relatives of dead Nigerians with estates scattered all over the country.

According to information on the UK government website, anyone with a proven record of relationship with the names has access to the assets.

But it won't be a straightforward decision and will involve various steps and actions before anyone can lay claim to the estates.

A street in London Credit: Lankishere

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng had earlier detailed how to see the full list of dead Nigerians with unclaimed estates in UK.

Order of priority to share in an intestate estate

According to the UK govt, the following are entitled to the estate in the order:

husband, wife or civil partner

children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on

mother or father

brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half-blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

grandparents

uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half-blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Actions to claim estates

According to the UK govt for, anyone entitled to the claim are free to contact the Bona Vacantia division (BVD) of the Government Legal Department administers the estates of people who die without blood relatives and without leaving a Will.

Govt added:

"If you believe you are entitled to claim an estate which has been dealt with by BVD, please send a family tree which shows how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears that you may be entitled to claim the estate, BVD will then ask you to supply documentary evidence that proves your entitlement."

Documents requested

Full birth certificates (showing the parents’ names) and marriage certificates of each person between you and the deceased (including yours and the deceased’s).

identification documents which provide proof of your name and of your name linked to your address (see a list of acceptable ID documents at the end of this guide)

a full explanation, supported by evidence, of any discrepancies in the documents supplied with your claim or about any missing documents, but you should note that these may affect the acceptance of your claim

The email to make a complain is bvestates@governmentlegal.gov.uk

Other details are captured here.

Source: Legit.ng