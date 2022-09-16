Indian billionaire and industrialist has emerged as the world's second-richest person in latest ranking

Gautam Adani overthrew Bernard Arnault on Friday to climb the new ranking after he made $5,2 billion

He also overthrew Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and owner, to clinch the new position as his net worth now stands at $155.5 billion

There is a new record holder in the billionaires ranking.

Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, has overtaken LVMH owner and CEO Bernard Arnault on Friday, September 16, 2022, to emerge as the world's second-richest person.

Elon Musk, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos and Aliko Dangote

Source: Getty Images

He made $5.2 billion in one day

His net worth now stands at $155.5 billion on Forbes billionaire rankings. It increased by $5.2 billion or 3.49 per cent from Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Arnault is $300 million behind Adani and has dropped to the third position.

Adani has also overthrown Amazon founder and Chairman Jeff Bezos, whose net worth dropped by $2.3 billion or 1.49 per cent.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, remains the wealthiest man in the world, with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

The Indian billionaire owns shares in six publicly traded companies that operate in ports, airports, green energy, and data centres.

Shares of his companies on steroid

He emerged as Asia's richest person in February 2022 when he overthrew fellow Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani who is worth $93.4 billion and is currently at No 8 on the global ranking.

The shares of his conglomerate, Andani Enterprises, are raging and hit an all-time high on Thursday, September 15, 2022, selling at 3,749.15 rupees or $46 per share.

Dangote drops massively

Shares of his Adani Power have increased three-fold in the last year in response to rising energy demand. His renewable energy firm also saw a spike in its share price.

However, Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote's wealth, has dropped to its lowest level in the last 12 months, and he is now currently worth $18.8 billion.

This occurred after $22.0 million( N9.4 billion) of his wealth was wiped off in the eight hours of trading on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

The last time Dangote's wealth was at $18 billion was in September 2021.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and top billionaires lose $50 billion in one day

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the ten wealthiest men in the world saw about $50 billion wiped off their total fortunes due to the stock market plunge on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The world's richest person, Elon musk suffered the most, with $8 billion wiped off his wealth as Tesla stock fell 4 per cent and Jeff Bezos' net worth plunged by almost $10 billion due to a 7 per cent fall in the share price of Amazon, a Bloomberg report said.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin each lost $5 billion due to a search and advertising slump on Google, leading to a 6 per cent drop in the share price of the search engine giant.

