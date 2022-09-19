The list of black billionaires around the globe is dominated and ruled by Nigerians who have made their marks in different sectors

According to Forbes’ list, there are about 15 billionaires black billionaires in the world in different segments

The black billionaires are in entertainment, manufacturing, sports, beauty, real estate and other sectors

Nigerians are leading the list of richest black people in the world. Each year, top financial websites like Forbes and Bloomberg release billionaires’ rankings and Forbes recently released the list of top black billionaires in the world.

Tyler Perry: $1bn

Actor, director and film producer Tyler Perry is a media mogul and owns Tyler Perry Studios, located in the heart of Atlanta on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base.

Jay-Z: $1.4bn

In 2019, rapper, producer, and talent hunter Jay-Z became Hip-Hop’s first proven and viable billionaire, thanks to what Forbes called a “sprawling and diverse empire.”

Strive Masiyiwa: $1.5bn

The Zimbabwe-born Masiyiwa “overcame protracted government antagonism to launch mobile phone network Econet Wireless in Zimbabwe in his country of birth in 1998,” according to Forbes.

He and his wife, Tsitsi, have given scholarships to over 250,000 young Africans over the last 20 years through their Higherlife Foundation.

Michael Lee-Chin: $1.6bn

A Jamaican, Lee-Chin made his wealth by investing in National Commercial Bank Jamaica, AIC Limited and other companies.

Michael Jordan: $1.6bn

NBA star Michael Jordan is one of the nine Americans on the list and still has sponsorship deals with Hanes, Gatorade and Upper Deck 19 years after retiring from basketball.

Rihanna: $1.7bn

Making her debut on Forbes’ list, Rihanna has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion due to her ever-expanding Fenty beauty empire.

Kanye West: $1.8bn

Artist and entrepreneur Kanye West, who has a multi-year deal to design sneaker brand Yeezy for Adidas, ranks No. 1,750 on the complete list with $1.8 billion.

Alex Karp: $2.1bn

Karp is the co-founder and CEO of the software firm Palantir Technologies.

Oprah Winfrey: $2.7bn

In addition to the media, entertainment and business empire Oprah Winfrey built, she owns shares in Weight Watchers and has a partnership with Apple. In addition, she has donated nearly half a billion dollars to charities throughout her career, including more than $100 million to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

Patrice Motsepe: $2.9n

Motsepe was the first Black African to appear on the Forbes list. He became a billionaire in 2008 as the founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals.

David Steward: $3.7bn

David Steward is co-founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, an $11.2 billion tech provider whose customers include Citi, Verizon and the federal government.

Abdulsamad Rabiu: $5.4 billion

This Nigerian industrialist is slugging it out on the home turf with Aliko Dangote. With BUA Group, Abdulsamad is into cement manufacturing, construction and sugar refining.

His group is also into real estate, steel, port concessions,

Robert F. Smith: $6bn

Robert Smith made his wealth through the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners he founded in 2000. A graduate of Cornell, he pledged $50 million to the university in 2016.

Mike Adenuga: $6.1bn

According to Forbes, Mike Adenuga is Nigeria’s second-richest man and made his first million at 26 selling lace and distributing soft drinks. But he built his fortune in telecom and oil production.

Aliko Dangote: $11.5 billion

Africa’s richest man Dangote founded and owned nearly 88 per cent of publicly-traded Dangote Cement. He also owns stakes in publicly-traded salt, sugar and flour manufacturing companies.

