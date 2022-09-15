The royal family became wealthier following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, 2022

King Charles, before the Queen's death, was worth about $440 million but has seen his net worth skyrocket

The rest of the royal family, including Queen Consort, Camila, all had their net worth balloon after the Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth died and left more than $500 million in personal fortune to her son, King Charles II, and the rest of the royal family.

Before Charles became the new monarch, his net worth was around $440 million, an estimate by the research institute Wealth X says.

Members of the royal family Credit: Chris Jackson / Staff

Source: Getty Images

As a Prince, King Charles was wealth but grew wealthier

Fortune reports that King Charles III's Wealth will now be inherited by his son, Prince William. Charles has made hundreds of millions of pounds since he was 21 years and in the 2021-2022 financial year, he got 23 million pounds in surplus payments, an annual account by Duchy says.

As a prince, Charles received money through the yearly Sovereign Grant funded by British taxpayers. He will go on to be supported by the grant in his new role as King.

It is unclear what assets he now owns and what they are worth. According to Paradise Papers, the Queen owned private properties, including the Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham House in England and invested millions in offshore accounts.

As the King, Charles now owns the Crown Estate, a billion dollars worth of real estate, jewellery and fine art. However, they do not belong to him because they are tied to his position as King and cannot be sold.

The royal family's Wealth is complex and private; it is hard to calculate how much they own and who owns what.

But here's what Wealth X estimates each royal family to be worth.

Queen Consort Camilla's net worth

As the new Queen Consort, there is no immediate estimate of Queen Camila's net worth.

But as a Duchess of Cornwall, Charles supported her with his annual surplus income estimated at $20 million.

Her net worth is said to include a $650,000 inheritance from her mother after she died in 1994 while her family-owned $2 million estate in Sussex.

Prince William's net worth

According to Wealth X, Prince Williams's new net worth is about $40 million.

When his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997, she left each of her sons $10 million after taxes, a Forbes report said. Prince William and Prince Harry began receiving a yearly dividend of $450,000 each from their trust funds when they became 25 years old, with the total amount at 30.

Kate Middleton's net worth

Before she became part of the royal family, Kate became independently wealthy via her family's company, Party Pieces. However, her net worth ballooned after she married William and is said to worth about $7 million.

Prince Harry's net worth

Wealth X estimates that Prince Harry is worth around $60 million.

Harry told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that he was cut off financially from the royal family when he decided to step back from official duties and relocate to the United States. He also repaid the $3 million to the sovereign Grant fund being used to renovate his old house.

But, like his brother, Harry inherited $10 million from Princess Diana. When Harry got his trust in 2014, it had accumulated significant interest totalling over $10 million.

Queen Elizabeth II, Life, death, net worth, and heir apparent

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 96 at her home in Scotland.

She leaves behind a vast fortune worth over $500 million in personal fortune, which Prince Charles will inherit when he assumes the throne as the king.

According to Fortunes, much of what the Queen owns belongs to the Royal Firm, including the British royal family's $28 billion empire that King George VI and Prince Philip called the family business.

