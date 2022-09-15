A guard protecting the Queen's coffin on a podium in Westminster Hall was captured suddenly fainting

The Royal Guard could be seen collapsing to the ground before two police officers went to his rescue

The guard collapsed as the Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh and the video clip has generated reactions on social media

A Royal guard fainted and fell off the podium where he was protecting Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

Queen's guard suddenly collapses while on coffin podium. Photo: Mirror.

According to Mirror, police officers rushed to help him after he dropped to the ground.

Massive queues of mourners have been winding through the streets of London to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral on Monday, September 19.

The royal guard appeared tired

Soldiers marched with the coffin from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, September 14.

However, for one of the guards at Westminster Hall, the strain appeared to be too much as he suddenly fainted.

There were gasps from mourners as he fell to the ground which was captured in a video.

It happened as a set of guards were beginning to swap duties and one appeared to be trembling before seconds later falling.

The fallen guard was rescued

Two police officers could be seen racing over to pick him up before the video cut out and then went to images of the Houses of Parliament.

The video ignited massive reactions on social media with some netizens saying he was overwhelmed with the tragedy of Queen's death.

Watch the video:

