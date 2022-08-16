The Central bank of Nigeria has been blamed for taking key decisions to help the federal government

This decision, according to experts, is one of the key drivers of inflation, which is now a 17-year-high of 19.6%

The rising inflation is expected to push more Nigerians into poverty as earnings remain stagnant

On Monday, 15 August 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that Nigeria's inflation rate rose to 19.6 per cent in July 2022.

Data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for July 2022 is the highest level of inflation rate since 2005, 17 years ago.

The high inflation rate has got many experts expressing worries, fears and opinions about why the cost of living is becoming too expensive.

Inflation rate movement in the last year Credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

Details of NBS inflation report

Inflation rate- 19.6%

Rural inflation: 19.22%

Urban Inflation rate: 20.9%

Food inflation rate: 22.03%

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Experts react to inflation rate

Speaking to the National President Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Tommy Okon said civil servants are most hit by the rising inflation because their salaries are fixed.

He said the purchasing power has become so weak that most families can hardly buy a loaf of bread.

He warned that situations like this lead to a breakdown of law and order and called for urgent action from the authorities.

Collaborating with the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) Chief Executive Officer and former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, lamented that the heightened inflationary pressure remained troubling, with drivers abating, The Guardian reports.

“In many cases, increases in production costs cannot be transferred to consumers. The implication is that producers are also taking a hit. This is more pronounced where the demand for the product is elastic. These are products that consumers can readily do without.

He said:

“The accelerated fiscal deficit financing by the CBN is a significant inflation driver. The fiscal deficit financing has been elevated to disturbing levels with huge implications for the money supply and the effect on inflation. CBN financing of the deficit is high-powered money and very inflationary. It is an inflation tax.”

Mr Macaroni laments hard life in Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that the not-so-friendly economy got to Nigerian celebrities voicing how they feel.

Popular comedian Mr Macaroni, who seemed to be getting loads of people asking him for giveaways, voiced out about the calls.

The funnyman declared that anyone who asked him to do a giveaway during this period might be after his life. Nigerians reacted differently to his post.

Source: Legit.ng