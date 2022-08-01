Aliko Dangote has droped down in world billionaire rich list after ranking so high in May

Despite the drop, Dangote on Monday made over N7bn to kick of the month of August

Dangote had a rough July and will be hoping that the remaining of days in August remain as the first day

A new report has said that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has dropped out of the top 60 world’s wealthiest people and is now standing in 73rd place.

This is despite making over N7.18bn($17.3m) in the last 8 hours to kick off the new month of August.

Just last month – May, Dangote was ranked 60th richest person globally with a net worth of $20 billion, only to have his value dip barely one month after.

According to Bloomberg as at Monday, August 1 Africa's richest man wealth is worth $19.8 billion but out of this only $3.5bn is in cash.

Overview of Dangote's wealth

Africa's richest person controls Dangote Industries, a closely held conglomerate. The Lagos, Nigeria-based company owns sub-Saharan Africa's biggest cement producer, Dangote Cement, which had revenue of 1.38 trillion naira ($3.4 billion) in 2021.

He also has interests in sugar, salt, oil, fertilizer and packaged food.

The majority of Dangote's fortune is derived from his 86% stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement. He holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.

Dangote's other publicly traded assets include stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries and United Bank for Africa. His stakes in the publicly traded companies are held directly and through Dangote Industries, which also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.

His most valuable closely held asset is a fertilizer plant with capacity to produce up to 2.8 million tonnes of urea annually. Its net value is based on a discounted cash flow analysis by KPMG. The valuation was confirmed by outside analysts.

A $19 billion oil refinery that is currently being developed in Nigeria isn't included in the valuation because it's not yet operational.

