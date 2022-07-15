Bill Gates, the fourth richest man in the world said he wants to drop off the rich people's list and become poor

According to the Microsoft co-founder, he plans to give away most of his wealth and eventually drop off the list

Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda are the world's greatest philanthropist and are co-founders of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation founded in 2000

The fourth richest man in the world, Bill Gates says he wants to be yanked off the list of the world’s wealthiest people by choice because he wants to give away most of his money.

Bill Gates who is worth around $122 billion, says he planned to hand over almost all financial assets to his charity foundation beginning with a donation of $20 billion.

Bill Gates Credit: Kevin Dietsch / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Bill Gates and ex-wife, Melinda are the world's biggest philanthropist

According to the Microsoft founder, as he looks to the future, he wants to give virtually all of his wealth to the foundation, he said via a tweet.

He said will move down and eventually off the list of the world’s richest people.

Bill Gates is the richest founder and is also the biggest philanthropist of all time with his ex-wife, Melida.

The Independent report said that the couple set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in their name in 2000 to tackle poverty, disease and inequity around the globe, especially in developing countries, including funding vaccines.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the world’s wealthiest philanthropic organisations.

Gates announced that the foundation now plans to increase its spending from almost $6 billion a year to $9 billion by 2026.

Gates plans $20 billion blockbuster donations

He said he is obligated to return his resources to society in ways that have the greatest effect to reduce suffering and enhance lives.

“And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up at this moment too.”

According to Forbes, the $20 billion donations bring the Gates’ overall irreversible giving to $55 billion.

Their giving puts the couple ahead of Warren Buffet, their friend who has given away about $48 billion and also donates to the Gates Foundation.

