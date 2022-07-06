Since the beginning of 2022, the world's wealthy have seen their wealth plummeted massively, led by US billionaires

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and other powerful billionaires have all reported a drop in fortune, with Mark Zukerberg worst hit

Aliko Dangote, on the other hand, continues to amass riches and has made more in 2022 than 31 US billionaires

An interesting fact has emerged that Aliko Dangote, since the start of 2022 he has made more money than 31 US billionaires who are among the 100 richest people in the world.

According to Bloomberg Data, Africa's richest man's wealth has climbed by a whopping $1.31 billion(N544.06bn) between January 1 and Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Dangote's expanding wealth has moved him to 64 on the rich list, and he is just one of the 27 world's top 100 billionaires without losses in 2022.

Aliko Dangote is known for his hard work and dedication Credit: Kaduna state

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other billionaires have seen their wealth plummet from what it was at the start of January to what it is in July.

Musk, for example, started the year at $270 billion but has dropped to $215 billion as at Wednesday, 6 July 2022.

On the hand, Dangote's wealth jumped from $19.1 billion in January to $20.4 billion in July.

The fall of billionaires' wealth has been linked to Ukraine, the Russian war, and the challenges of IT corporations.

Breakdown of Losses

Despite remaining far wealthier than Dangote, as earlier noted, Elon Musk's worth has dropped by $55.8 billion from January to July 6.

Similarly, Jeff Bezos' fortune has plummeted by $55.8 billion year-to-date; Bernard Arnault, the world's third-richest man wealth dropped by $54.9 billion.

Bill Gates, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin all suffered losses of $23.0 billion, $25.5 billion, and $24.9 billion, respectively.

Gautam Adani, India's richest man, is the only person in the top ten to have increased his fortune since 2022.

Adani amassed a staggering $22.0 billion between January 1 and July 6, 2022, making him the world's seventh-richest man.

Other US billionaires with huge losses since January

Warren Buffett- $12.9bn

Steve Ballmer- $12.7bn

Larry Ellison- -$18.7bn

Mark Zuckerberg -$63.0bn

Jim Walton- $5.96bn

Rob Walton- $5.97bn

Alice Walton -$6.19bn

Jacqueline Badger Mars -$1.99bn

John Mars -$1.99bn

Michael Dell- $6.60bn

Len Blavatnik- $8.51bn

