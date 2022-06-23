A 24-year-old who found an escape via art has netted a six figure via her Instagram account where makes most of her sales

Elena Gatti said she gained attention from a top musician, Harry Styles whose tour merchandise she helped to design

According to Gatti, her Harry Style design was inspired by her childhood pet and also based on Italian adverts

Elena Gatti brings five figures every month designing merchandise for musicians, despite her regular income as an art director at a public relations agency.

Her side business which is based in Chicago has made almost N12 million in sales last November alone, according to CNBC.

Elena Gatti netted six figures from her art Credit: Elena Gatti

A childhood dream come true

It began on her Instagram account where she posted drawings in order to keep her creativity going as she studied advertising, art and design at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Her artwork, which is influenced by Italian adverts, had a unique and bold style.

After a few months and a handful of Instagram adverts later, it caught momentum on Instagram’s explore page.

Gatti continues to post on her Instagram page, but her side hustle’s income comes from selling prints on her website and landing juicy client deals, some of which earn her as much as $10,000

How it all began

At the age of 7, Gatti learned she was dyslexic. Immediately, art became more than a creative escape: She depended on drawing to gain confidence and make friends through primary school.

Gatti said people saw how she wanted to be seen via art.

After she graduated from the University in 2019, Gatti began an internship at Zeno, a PR company where she now serves as an art director. In July of 2021, she made her first sale.

She started a new brand during the COVID-19 pandemic. After a few Instagram ads which costs about $50 each, her art was not getting the needed attention.

She decided to only draw what makes her happy instead of what people wanted. In a few months, a Hong Kong-based phone case maker contacted her and she launched her first collection in February of 2021.

The deal of a lifetime

In June 2021, a member of Harry Styles’ team reached out to her via Instagram, asking her to help create merchandise for their tour.

The Musician’s team gave her a job on sweatshirts, tote bags, beanies and others. Her art of twisted bunnies became the featured image of the singer’s tour which started in September 2021 and was attended by over 700,000 fans, according to an estimation by Billboard Music.

According to Gatti, it took like eight weeks for people to understand she was the one who made the art which was inspired by her childhood pet. The sales that followed earned her almost $32,000 via a combination of new client deals and website sales.

