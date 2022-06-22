On Friday, June 24, Digital Talks will host a live interview with Oluwatomi Solanke, CEO of Trove Finance, Nigeria’s ambitious fintech startup proliferating access to global investment opportunities to all of Africa, one country at a time.

Launched in 2018 by the formidable trio, Oluwatomi Solanke (CEO), Austin Akagu, Desayo Ajisegiri and Opeyemi Olanipekun, to ease accessibility to foreign stocks, allowing millennials invest in stock markets around the world for as low as N1000. Since inception, Trove Finance has gone on to aid thousands of Nigerians in buying the shares of US, Chinese and Nigerian companies without any form of human help or contact.

Towards the end of Q1 2022, Trove Finance announced the launch of its new app. A move which was regarded by the tech ecosystem as a strategic one that cemented its position as truly leading in the fintech sector. The Sub-Saharan pioneer micro-investing platform rolled out a mind blowing suite of innovative products confident to break new grounds in wealth management and bring more possibilities to Trove users and other millennials across Africa.

This conversation comes at the most critical time in our economic realities. With inflation on the rise, standard of living at an all-time low and no apparent way out in sight, now is the time to seek newer and more sustainable ways to grow wealth and achieve our set goals with the right financial tools.

Pioneering a smarter and sustainable way of growing wealth

For a startup that ventured into uncharted territory, Trove Finance has done considerably well as a pioneer micro-investing platform that helps users access financial securities in Nigeria and beyond.

The launch of its new app and website opens more opportunities to build wealth and sustain it. And you can be a part of this conversation, learn how to partake of Trove Finance’s new offerings as a millennial, and also glean exclusive business tips and tricks on doing the unthinkable in the Nigerian entrepreneurial ecosystem like Oluwatomi and his team.

Join this next edition of Legit.ng’s Digital Talks to learn all of these and more.

Conversation points to watch out for in our chat with Oluwatomi Solanke;

Micro-investment in Nigeria, possibilities and the future

Leveraging Trove finance for wealth management and sustainability

What operating a business out of Nigeria means for every entrepreneur: Opportunities and Limitations

What it takes to have an audacious idea and running with it

Innovating constantly in your business: A reason to keep going

About Digital Talks

Digital Talks is a special project of Legit.ng, Nigeria's #1 news and entertainment website, aimed at connecting business professionals in the country. It includes a webinar series where industry experts enlighten business executives on ideas, innovations and best practices.

In the forthcoming edition, Legit.ng's Pascal Oparada will be hosting Oluwatomi Solanke, CEO, Trove Finance.

About Oluwatomi Solanke

Oluwatomi Solanke is the CEO of Trove Finance, Nigeria’s pioneer micro-investing platform proliferating access to global investment opportunities to all of Africa, one country at a time.

Oluwatomi is a technology entrepreneur with vast experience working in Africa’s largest economic market. At Trove Finance, he is responsible for all major corporate decisions, handles multiple operational strategies, and is the company liaison between the Board of Directors and Investors.

Oluwatomi has led Trove Finance to become one of the fastest growing fin-techs in Nigeria processing significant volumes in monthly transactions and growing the reach of the product to a community of over 200,000 Nigerians in about two (2) years.

About Trove Finance

Trove Finance is a mobile and web platform that allows Africans “own the globe” by investing in stocks on multiple exchanges globally, such as the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NSE, to mention a few.

A pioneer in micro-investing, Trove Finance has eased access to global investment opportunities to all Africans, helping them own a piece in major companies abroad and participate in the global economy. .

Why do I need to watch?

To join the exclusive group of decision-makers at Digital Talks

To learn important tips you need to launch and drive your innovative idea

To learn how to build wealth and sustain it

To interact directly with, and learn from the CEO of Trove Finance, Oluwatomi Solanke, a micro-investing pioneer and inspiration to a new generation of tech drivers.

