A billionaire in Egypt has debuted as a DJ in a nightclub to fulfil one of his life-long ambition of becoming a Disk Jockey

The 68-year-old Naguib Sawiris is a business tycoon who built one of Egypt's telecommunication companies

He is worth about $4.6 billion which he made from his telecom company and is known for being blunt

Recent reports say that an Egyptian billionaire and business mogul, Naguib Sawiris has debuted as a Disk Jockey at a nightclub in Cairo.

The billionaire debuted as a DJ on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Bibo’s Music night, according to an Instagram page belonging to the nightclub.

Billionaire turns DJ at age 68.

Nairametrics reported that the page posted an unvarnished silhouette of the billionaire in a sports coat and open collar.

A billionaire on the quest to fulfill a lifelong dream

The billionaire whose net worth is about $4.6 billion he made from his telecom company and gold mines all over the globe, has gone on to fulfil his hobby.

A billionaire’s son and an industrialist, Naguib and his brothers have gone on to become billionaires themselves and independently become wealthy in separate fields. One of the brothers, Samih is an entrepreneur and Nassef, is a fertilizer and construction tycoon.

What you should know about Naguib Sawiris

The wannabe DJ built Orascom Telecom which has gone on to become one of the biggest networks in emerging economies and has expanded into Iraq, Bangladesh and North Korea.

He became a prominent player in Europe after buying Italy’s Wind Telecommunicazioni in 2005.

He merged his telecom interests with Russia’s VimpelCom six years later and soon after sold his position for almost $4.1 billion, ploughing much of those proceeds into gold. His holding group La Mancha is the biggest investor in gold miners Endeavour Mining Plc and Evolution Mining Ltd.

The DJ job is a public job and requires the ability to think on the go, including the ability to read and respond to trends in the music industry and respond to dancers’ throngs.

Known for his blunt views, Naguib last week berated Emmanuel Macron, the French President for negotiating with Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian strongman, Hitler in the making.

Blunt and radical

He was threatened by Islamic fundamentalists after he posted the picture of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Islamic dress on Twitter which prompted a boycott of his companies.

He is also famous for his relishing nightlife. He’s known to roll into the office clothed in the previous night’s club attire and bragging about his salsa-dancing talents to his 7.8 million Twitter followers.

