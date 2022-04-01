Since February, the world has been inundated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has brought millions of Ukrainians great distress

However, it appears that it is not only Ukrainians who are feeling the pinch, as four of Russia's wealthiest people have lost their position to Aliko Dangote

Dangote, who began 2022 amomg the 100 richest men alive, has jumped 21 places and now sits at 79th

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, is now richer than nearly all Russian Billionaires except four of them.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the wealthiest black man in the world now has an estimated net worth of $20 billion after making over $915 million(N380.38bn) in three months.

His new found wealth means Aliko Dangote is now the 79th richest man alive.

Aliko Dangote, billionaire and chief executive officer of Dangote Group Credit: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote 2022 shaky start

Dangote began 2022 on a shaky note, losing $244 million in a single day after finishing 2021 in a relatively solid position.

The businessman fell to number 100 on the list of billionaires, with a net worth of $19.1 billion.

However, the story changed significantly a few weeks later such that by the end of January 2022, Dangote has jumped to the 91st position in the billionaire rich list with a wealth of $19.5 billion.

The same run continued in February 2022 and he ended the month with a wealth of $20.0 billion while also jumping to become the 84th position.

His latest ranking in March is one of the highest level he has ever been.

Russian billionaires wealth decline helped

The decline of Russian billionaires also helped Dangote in advancing his position in the rich list ranking.

When the 2022) started, there where seven Russian Oligarch richer than Dangote. They include:

Leonid Mikhelson

Vladimir Potanin

Alexey Mordashov

Vladimir Lisin

Vagit Alekperov

Gennady Timchenko

Alisher Usmanov

As of the end of March 2022, Dangote is now richer than all Russian billionaires except Vladimir Putin, Leonid Mikhelson, Alexey Mordashov and Vladimir Lisin

Business leaders of post-independence Nigeria

Aliko Dangote is one of the most vital businessmen in Nigeria post-independence, as the cement mogul has established several companies creating jobs for Nigeria.

In a list compiled by Legit.ng, Dangote was mentioned alongside other notable businesspeople such as Folorunsho Alakija, Rabiu Abdulsamad, Mike Adenuga and Obi Cubana.

They have changed the face of business in Nigeria, ending the era of kola nut and groundnut being the key to success in creating other revenue potential enterprises.

Source: Legit.ng