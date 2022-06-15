Global site navigation

Nigerian Women included in List of Top 10 Richest Women in Africa For 2022 as their Net Worth is revealed
Money

Nigerian Women included in List of Top 10 Richest Women in Africa For 2022 as their Net Worth is revealed

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Two Nigerian women have been included in the list of the richest women in Africa which is dominated by South Africa
  • The list included people who are worth at least $10 million and their financial muscles make them influential figures in society
  • Other countries in the least are Angolan who happens to be the richest and also a Kenyan worth $1 billion

Two Nigerian women, Folorunso Alakija and Hajia Bola Hajaya, has been ranked among Africa's wealthiest women for 2022.

According to Forbes, Alakija is worth over $1 billion and has held the title of the richest woman in Nigeria for years.

The Businesswoman's money came from oil and gas, the fashion printing industry, and real estate.

Richest Women in Africa For 2022
Folorunso Alakija and Bola Hajaya Credit: @alikija, @hajaya
Source: Facebook

Another Nigerian on the list is Hajia Bola Hajaya with an estimated net worth of $630 million.

Hajaya is the CEO Bolmus group of and the founder of Voyage oil.

South Africa, however, dominates the top rich list for women, with six, followed by Nigeria with two, Angola with one, and Kenya with one.

The full list and estimated worth in 2022

Rank NameNetworthCountry
1Isabel Dos Santos$2.2 billion Angola
2Folorunso Alakija$1 billion Nigeria
3Ngina Kenyatta$1 billion Kenya
4Hajia Bola Hajaya$630 millionNigeria
5Wendy Appelbaum$152 millionSouth Africa
6Wendy Ackerman$111.5 millionSouth Africa
7Irene Charnley $88 millionSouth Africa
8Bridget Radebe$58.7 millionSouth Africa
9Sharon Wapnick$25.4 millionSouth Africa
10Elizabeth Bradley$19.4 millionSouth Africa

World Rich list

Legit.ng in an earlier report had revealed the list of the world's wealthiest individuals with the top 10 dominated by the United States.

Aliko Dangote, the report reveals retained his place as Africa's richest man with a networth of the net worth of $14 billion.

In another report, Legit.ng revealed that Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, is now richer than nearly all Russian Billionaires except four of them.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the wealthiest black man in the world now has an estimated net worth of $20 billion after making over $915 million(N380.38bn) in three months.

His newfound wealth means Aliko Dangote is now the 79th richest man alive.

