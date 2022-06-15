Nigerian Women included in List of Top 10 Richest Women in Africa For 2022 as their Net Worth is revealed
- Two Nigerian women have been included in the list of the richest women in Africa which is dominated by South Africa
- The list included people who are worth at least $10 million and their financial muscles make them influential figures in society
- Other countries in the least are Angolan who happens to be the richest and also a Kenyan worth $1 billion
Two Nigerian women, Folorunso Alakija and Hajia Bola Hajaya, has been ranked among Africa's wealthiest women for 2022.
According to Forbes, Alakija is worth over $1 billion and has held the title of the richest woman in Nigeria for years.
The Businesswoman's money came from oil and gas, the fashion printing industry, and real estate.
Another Nigerian on the list is Hajia Bola Hajaya with an estimated net worth of $630 million.
Hajaya is the CEO Bolmus group of and the founder of Voyage oil.
South Africa, however, dominates the top rich list for women, with six, followed by Nigeria with two, Angola with one, and Kenya with one.
The full list and estimated worth in 2022
|Rank
|Name
|Networth
|Country
|1
|Isabel Dos Santos
|$2.2 billion
|Angola
|2
|Folorunso Alakija
|$1 billion
|Nigeria
|3
|Ngina Kenyatta
|$1 billion
|Kenya
|4
|Hajia Bola Hajaya
|$630 million
|Nigeria
|5
|Wendy Appelbaum
|$152 million
|South Africa
|6
|Wendy Ackerman
|$111.5 million
|South Africa
|7
|Irene Charnley
|$88 million
|South Africa
|8
|Bridget Radebe
|$58.7 million
|South Africa
|9
|Sharon Wapnick
|$25.4 million
|South Africa
|10
|Elizabeth Bradley
|$19.4 million
|South Africa
World Rich list
