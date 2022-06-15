Two Nigerian women have been included in the list of the richest women in Africa which is dominated by South Africa

The list included people who are worth at least $10 million and their financial muscles make them influential figures in society

Other countries in the least are Angolan who happens to be the richest and also a Kenyan worth $1 billion

Two Nigerian women, Folorunso Alakija and Hajia Bola Hajaya, has been ranked among Africa's wealthiest women for 2022.

According to Forbes, Alakija is worth over $1 billion and has held the title of the richest woman in Nigeria for years.

The Businesswoman's money came from oil and gas, the fashion printing industry, and real estate.

Folorunso Alakija and Bola Hajaya Credit: @alikija, @hajaya

Source: Facebook

Another Nigerian on the list is Hajia Bola Hajaya with an estimated net worth of $630 million.

Hajaya is the CEO Bolmus group of and the founder of Voyage oil.

South Africa, however, dominates the top rich list for women, with six, followed by Nigeria with two, Angola with one, and Kenya with one.

The full list and estimated worth in 2022

Rank Name Networth Country 1 Isabel Dos Santos $2.2 billion Angola 2 Folorunso Alakija $1 billion Nigeria 3 Ngina Kenyatta $1 billion Kenya 4 Hajia Bola Hajaya $630 million Nigeria 5 Wendy Appelbaum $152 million South Africa 6 Wendy Ackerman $111.5 million South Africa 7 Irene Charnley $88 million South Africa 8 Bridget Radebe $58.7 million South Africa 9 Sharon Wapnick $25.4 million South Africa 10 Elizabeth Bradley $19.4 million South Africa

Source: Legit.ng