The 2022 edition of Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest individuals is out, and Americans or persons from the United States dominate the top ten

According to the respected magazine, the globe presently has 2,668 billionaires, 87 fewer than it was in 2020

Elon Musk tops the list, and according to Forbes, he is 15 times richer than Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man

Forbes magazine has released the list of richest men in the world with eight out of the top 10 from the United States, then one from France and the other from India.

America still leads the world, with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion, including Elon Musk, who tops the World’s Billionaires list for the first time ahead of Jeff Bezos.

Independent Uk reports that Musk was only worth $2 billion in 2012, meaning he has made over $218 billion(over N90.61trn) in 10 years.

List of richest men in the world

This year's ranking is Forbes’ 36th and has more than 1,000 billionaires who are richer than they were a year ago.

In total Forbes listed 2,668 billionaires in 2022, 87 fewer than the previous year.

Africa richest

Forbes once again name Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest man but he failed to make to the top 100 in the 2022 list.

Dangote was ranked 130th on the list with a net worth of $14 billion.

The next Africans to appear on the list after the Nigerian business mogul is South African Johan Ruppert and his family. He placed 230th on the list with a net worth of $8.9 billion.

Another South African Nicky Oppenheimer comes third in Africa and 241st in the world with a net worth of $8.7 billion.

Egyptian construction and investment magnate come in at the 304th position with a net worth of $7.7 billion.

Mike Adenuga of Nigeria rounds up the top 5 Africans on the list with a position of 324th and net worth of $7.3 billion.

Elon Musk recoups his money spent on becoming twitter's largest shareholder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Tesla's co-founder, Elon Musk, has now recouped all his money used to buy the shares of Tesla in a single day.

The world's richest made over $15.3 billion(N6.4 trillion) in just 24 hours Bloomberg reports thanks to the increase in the share price of his investments.

On another day of huge gain, Elon Musk could cross the $300 billion mark, as he looks to become the world's first trillionaire

