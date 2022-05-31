Elon Musk's has confirmed that his soon to be launched Starlinks will be use to fight poverty among others

The Nigerian Communication Commission made the provmise few days after approval by the Nigerian government

Taking to his twitter handle, the world richest man believe aside the commercial benefits Starlinks can be a tool for good for Nigeria

Billionaire, Elon Musk, has stated that his internet service company, Starlink, will lift people out of penury as the network provider is set to enter Nigeria, the second poverty capital in the world.

Musk had disclosed via Twitter as he again expressed delight that Starlink has been approved for launch in Nigeria.

Starlink's subscriber base globally is projected to reach half a million by end of 2022, with the firm now operational in the seven continents, and in countries like the United States, Mozambique, Philippines, among other western countries.

Nigeria is considered as the world poverty capital Credit: IMF

Source: Depositphotos

Legit.ng had ealier reported that Starlink is expected to fully be in operation from mid-2022.

Musk reveals plans for Starlink

Musk via his Twitter account said that his company would help alleviate poverty with its internet service in markets like Nigeria.

In Nigeria, there are over 70 million people living in poverty. This made the country world’s poverty capital in 2021 before India overtook Nigeria as the poorest nation in the world.

He explained that making internet availability is like teaching someone how to fish.

He said:

“One Starlink can provide Internet for an entire school of hundreds of students.

“Great potential to lift people out of poverty. Providing Internet is teaching people to fish.”

