Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk says he wants to fight Russian President, Vladimir Putin in a single combat

Musk said the stake for the duel will be Ukraine as he continues to show open support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion

Russian government official and head of the country's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin responded and called Musk a little devil

World's Richest man vs World's biggest troublemaker

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk has challenged the Russian President, Vladimir Putin to single combat, as a way to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his tweet on Monday, Musk said he is challenging the Russian strongman to a combat and whoever wins takes over Ukraine.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO Credit: Patrick Pleul - Pool

Source: Getty Images

The stakes are Ukraine, Musk said in the tweet, as Russia intensifies its unprovoked aggression in the country.

The billionaire wrote Ukraine in Cyrillic script while Putin’s name was written in Russian as he shows support towards the suffering of Ukrainians.

Russian government official responds

Putin is yet to respond to Musk’s challenge but Russian government officials have responded in a weird manner, calling Musk a little devil.

Dmitry Rogozin tweeted and said:

"You, little devil, are still young, compete with me, weakling. It would only be a waste of time.”

Rogozin is the head of the Russian space agency, Roscomos.

Musk's open support for Ukraine

Musk has been open and public about his support of Ukraine and a virulent critic of Putin.

The Tesla owner has used his vast resources to help resilient Ukrainians get internet through his SpaceX Starlink.

He responded to Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov’s response to help Ukrainians with his Starlink which provides internet to troubled regions of the world.

