The world's richest man, Elon Musk has stirred controversy over a tweet which suggests his life may be in danger

Musk told his over 80 million followers on Twitter that if he dies mysteriously, stating that the Tesla CEO's life may be threatened

The business mogul also shared a post translated from Russia showing that the Russians are accusing him of helping Ukraine

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk is fearing for his life after he alleged via a Tweet that his life may be in danger due to a threat by a high-ranking Russian official.

The Tesla CEO who recently acquired Twitter for the sum of $44 billion tweeted on Sunday that he may die mysteriously.

Elon Musk scared for life Credit: Alan Meek

Source: Twitter

Mus tweet said:

“If I die mysteriously, it’s nice knowin ya,”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Musk had also shared a tweet which shows that his life is being threatened by Russians who say he is involved in supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

Tweet shows Russia has Musk in a hit list

New Dehli Times reports that shortly before this, Musk shared a post that appears to be a communication saying he is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment". "And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool," the post adds.

According to the tweet, communication also claimed that the equipment was delivered in Ukraine by the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense.

Reactions trail tweets

The two posts sparked speculation on whether the Tesla CEO is facing threats from Russia for helping Ukraine amid the war.

In February, Mr Musk's company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service was activated in Ukraine after a minister from the war-hit country reached out.

The tweet on death under mysterious circumstances met with varied responses, ranging from jokes to caution to solidarity.

While some users asked if Musk was intoxicated, others concluded that it is the huge taxes that is bothering him and some said he needs to live to bring about "reform".

Elon Musk challenges Putin to a single combat, Russia responds

Recall that Legit.ng has reported that ihe world’s richest man, Elon Musk has challenged the Russian President, Vladimir Putin to single combat, as a way to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his tweet on Monday, Musk said he is challenging the Russian strongman to a combat and whoever wins takes over Ukraine.

The stakes are Ukraine, Musk said in the tweet, as Russia intensifies its unprovoked aggression in the country.

Source: Legit.ng