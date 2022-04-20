29-year-old woman who rakes in over N1000 million writing on Fiverr says she has six streams of income

Alexandria Fasulo said she made her first six-figure income 2018 writing press statement, blog and website content for clients

According to her, she has acquired about three properties where she earns extra income and covers her mortgage

In 2018, Alexandria Fasulo hit her first six-figure year as a freelance writer on Fiverr, the gig platform, where she earned about N124.5 million in revenue, writing press statements and content for websites for her clients.

Now 29, Fasulo says she has six streams of income from freelance writing, influencer sponsorships, eBook sales, course sales, ad income and affiliate revenue.

In 2021, she made more than N166 million in net income.

Why she diversified her income

According to her, she realised that like any freelancer in the gig economy, she cannot count on making the money forever. As she sometimes spends on food, entertainment and travel, she saves and invests massively to shore up her net worth.

She says she owns three properties in her home state of Florida worth about $1.2 million.

Things she does not spend money on

In order to live her dream life and still save most of what she makes, she listed five things does not spend money on.

Fasulo said she does not splurge on designer clothes and hands. She shops at thrift stores, So, rather than buying new designer clothes and handbags for thousands of dollars at a time, she spends less.

She adopted the rule of not spending more than $2,500 every year on shopping.

She takes subsidised flights through her credit card rewards. Her card accrues travel points whenever he spends on food and travel.

He bought her first property where she currently lives in March last year. She bought an investment property in October 2021 and another one in March 2022.

Fasula said she has long-term tenants on rental properties whose rents she uses to cover her mortgage and homeowners association levies.

The entrepreneur said she does not spend on drinks after 8 p.m as she is a morning person, saying that eating and drinking earlier in the day cut her total cost.

The freelancer said if a destination is within three miles, she will walk it and exercise in the process and save about $30 on Uber rides. She applies this rule also when she travels.

