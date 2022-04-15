One of the richest women in the world and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, once struggled with life to the point of not having money for rent

Scott MacKenzie, who divorced Bezos in 2019, worked with him at a company before they got married in 1994 and started Amazon together

Now, after divorcing the Amazon billionaire, she got 25 per cent of his shares and is now worth over $46 billion

Humble beginning

Years before Amazon became the behemoth that it is now and developed the capacity to deliver to every home in America and the world, MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist’s life was not what it is now.

She had just graduated from the university and relocated to New York City hoping to become a novelist. She found it hard to adapt like many newly graduated students. She worked as a waitress to meet the basic needs and the demands of the job leaving her with no time to pursue her dream of being a novelist, CNBC wrote

Jeff Bezos and ex-wife, Scott MacKenzie Credit: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

Meeting and marrying Jeff Bezos

MacKenzie said she found herself not having enough time at which time she either collapsed from tiredness and frustration or thought over the routine of making and selling sandwiches, she told her mentor, Toni Morrison, in a letter.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a series of letters that were published recently by The New York Times, she said to Morrison that she had gotten a job at A.D.E. Shaw. She was interviewed by and worked with her future husband, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.

The newly married couple moved near Washington in 1994 to start Amazon. She worked part-time for Amazon and spent her free time working on a novel. She told Morrison that having a part-time job -at Amazon has given her enough time to write.

In the last 30 years since the billionaire worried about paying her rent, she has published two books, in 2005 and 2013. Amazon has since grown to become a $1.5 trillion company.

The divorce worth billions

When MacKenzie divorced Bezos in 2019, she got 25 per cent of his Amazon shares, totalling to roughly 4 per cent of the company.

Today, her net worth is more than $46 billion, according to estimates by Forbes magazine. She is now focused on charity and giving a large chunk of her fortune away.

She joined the Giving Pledge in 2019, a campaign of wealthy people promising to give away at least 50 per cent of their fortune. She said she will keep giving until she is empty.

I had just N4,000 in my bank account: Woman who was broke, she couldn’t afford rent makes N45m selling NFTs

Legit.ng has reported that a broke 36-year-old woman who could barely afford rent and basic food items turned her fortunes around when she converted her photography skill and started selling them as nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Brittany Pierre made over N45 million in 2021 when she began to sell her photographs as nonfungibles and turned other NFTs she bought for a profit.

Pierre was struggling in her Chicago apartment to pay rent or afford basic food items or even bus fares, according to a report by CNBC.

Source: Legit.ng